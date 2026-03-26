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Crime

Calgary homicide unit investigates following altercation at home in Crestwood

By Ken MacGillivray & Craig Momney Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 2:17 pm
2 min read
Police tape surrounds a house in the southeast Calgary community of Crestwood Wednesday evening after a person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following an "altercation." View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds a house in the southeast Calgary community of Crestwood Wednesday evening after a person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following an 'altercation.'. Global News
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Calgary police said one person is in hospital in life-threatening condition after an altercation at a home in the southeast community of Crestwood on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the call in the 2300 block of Crestwood Road North around 9 p.m.

They discovered a person with life-threatening injuries and the Calgary police homicide unit was called in to investigate.

“All of a sudden, the front room was lit up, so we looked outside and there were lots of police and the ambulance pulled up and we just heard one of the policemen come out and told them to get in there because the guy wasn’t breathing,” neighbour Dorothy Wutzke said.

“It is quite shocking, but not too surprising. The cops do show up quite often down the hill so it’s not too shocking but still surprising in the end,” said Kimberly Buchan, who also lives nearby.

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Calgary police homicide investigators are seen arriving at a house in the southeast community of Crestwood on Thursday morning after a person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an "altercation" late Wednesday. View image in full screen
Calgary police homicide investigators were on scene at a house in the southeast community of Crestwood on Thursday morning after a person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an ‘altercation’ late Wednesday. Global News

Neighbours say the people who lived in the home appeared to be in their 20s and that police have been at the house before.

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“My neighbour always has to call the cops cause there’s always banging in the house and people out at like one in the morning, two in the morning, four in the morning,” Adam Wutzke said.

“Usually they won’t come two or three police at a time,” Dorothy Wutzke said. “Well, this was a lot like the whole street was loaded.”

Neighbours told Global News that they've seen police before at the house where the altercation took place. View image in full screen
Neighbours told Global News they’ve seen police before at the house where the altercation took place. Global News

So far, nobody is in custody, but investigators said the altercation appears to have been domestic-related.

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The 2025 crime statistics, released at the Calgary Police Commission meeting on Wednesday, show there were a total of 4,929 domestic-related assaults reported in Calgary last year, an increase of about five per cent over 2024 and up by nearly 21 per cent over the past five years.

There were also five domestic homicides in 2025, one more than in 2024.

Click to play video: 'Waitlists grow for Calgary domestic violence supports'
Waitlists grow for Calgary domestic violence supports

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