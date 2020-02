Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered in the community of Bowness on Monday.

Officers were called to the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street Northwest just after 6 a.m.

The age and gender of the deceased aren’t known.

Police have closed the intersection while they investigate.

More to come…

