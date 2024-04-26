1 in hospital after stabbing at southwest Calgary Value Village

One person was sent to hospital after a stabbing incident at a Value Village in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Haysboro on Friday.
According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, police said they responded to reports of an assault at the Value Village at 9737 Macleod Trail S.W. at 11:40 a.m.
One man was transported to hospital with “apparent stab wounds,” police said.
An EMS spokesperson told Global News that the man is in serious but stable condition.
Police said two people were in custody but they have since been released. The investigation is still ongoing.
