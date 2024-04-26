Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 in hospital after stabbing at southwest Calgary Value Village

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 4:58 pm
1 min read
One person was sent to hospital after a stabbing incident at a Value Village in southwest Calgary Friday. View image in full screen
One person was sent to hospital after a stabbing incident at a Value Village in southwest Calgary Friday. Tom Reynolds/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was sent to hospital after a stabbing incident at a Value Village in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Haysboro on Friday.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, police said they responded to reports of an assault at the Value Village at 9737 Macleod Trail S.W. at 11:40 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

One man was transported to hospital with “apparent stab wounds,” police said.

Trending Now

An EMS spokesperson told Global News that the man is in serious but stable condition.

Police said two people were in custody but they have since been released. The investigation is still ongoing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices