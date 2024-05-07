Australian woman accused of poison mushroom murders pleads not guilty

Send this page to someone via email

An Australian woman accused of cooking and serving her ex-husband’s family a deadly meal featuring poisonous mushrooms pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to three charges of murder and five charges of attempted murder.

Erin Patterson, 49, was arrested in November 2023 after the deaths of her ex-husband’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66.

To submit her plea, Erin made a short appearance in Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court via video link from the Melbourne prison where she’s been held since her arrest, the Associated Press reported.

She faces a potential sentence of life imprisonment, as is standard for murder charges in the Australian state of Victoria. She may also be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for each attempted murder charge, if found guilty.

The case made international headlines last year, much to do with the sensational nature of the lunchtime meal Erin allegedly cooked for her ex-husband’s relatives, a fatal beef Wellington. Australian police believe, in July 2023, Erin served her guests the dish that featured wild Amanita phalloides, also called death cap mushrooms.

View image in full screen Heather Wilkinson (left) and Ian Wilkinson (right) attended a lunch with a relative that led to Heather’s death and left Ian fighting for his life. Police believe they were poisoned with death cap mushrooms. The Salvation Army Australia - Museum/Facebook

Don, Gail and Heather all died after consuming the meal made by Erin in her home in the rural town of Leongatha. Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, survived but was badly poisoned. He spent seven weeks recovering in hospital after eating Erin’s food.

Authorities said the symptoms exhibited by all four of Erin’s lunch guests were consistent with being poisoned by death cap mushrooms.

Erin was named a suspect in the case after police grew suspicious about how she appeared unharmed after the meal, despite the four guests all exhibiting symptoms similar to severe food poisoning.

View image in full screen An example of a death cap mushroom, which is considered extremely dangerous and poisonous. Adolf Ceska/Courtesy Vancouver Coastal Health

Erin has been accused of attempting to murder her ex-husband, Simon, who was invited to the lunch but did not attend. In addition, police charged Erin with three other instances of attempted murder toward Simon, stemming from incidents in 2021 and 2022.

After her arrest, Erin maintained her innocence and said the victims were “some of the best people I’ve ever met.” She said she was “devastated” by the death of her ex’s family members.

Erin’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 23 at Victoria state’s Supreme Court in Melbourne.

She has not applied to be released on bail.

What are death cap mushrooms?

Death cap mushrooms are highly lethal when ingested.

The mushrooms can be found in Canada, though they are an invasive species. Death cap mushrooms are present in many of B.C.’s forests but may also be found in city environments associated with many species of imported trees. According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the mushrooms have been spotted in Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Death cap mushrooms look similar to common puffball mushrooms but should never be eaten. If you suspect you may have consumed a death cap mushroom, you should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Symptoms of being poisoned by a death cap mushroom include low blood pressure, nausea and vomiting.