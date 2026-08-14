2 men charged in connection with fatal shooting of man in Langley taxi

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have now been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man inside a taxicab in Langley, B.C., in September 2025.

On Sept. 5, 2025, Langley RCMP were called to reports of a shooting near 200th Street and 53rd Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Taran Pandher, 24, was a passenger inside a taxi and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police received reports of a vehicle fire in the 13250 block of 64A Avenue in Surrey. Investigators believed the vehicle was connected to the shooting.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

IHIT’s Integrated Gang Homicide Team (IGHT) took over the case as the shooting was believed to be targeted and connected to the B.C. gang conflict.

On Aug. 14, 2026, IGHT investigators arrested 35-year-old Jared Douglas Polischuk and 29-year-old Luis Manuel Baez in relation to the homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

They were charged jointly with one count of conspiracy to commit the murder of Mr. Pandher.

“Gang homicides are among the most complex and high-risk investigations to manage,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said in a statement.

“IGHT investigators specialize in these types of investigations, which allows us to focus on the investigative avenues that are critical to building a case forward for charge assessment.

“While the laying of these charges is a significant development, our work is not over. Investigators believe other individuals were involved in this shooting, and we are committed to holding all who were involved accountable. Much work remains as we continue to pursue those responsible while supporting the prosecution process.”