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The chief of the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta says he welcomed the news that three Calgary Police Service officers have been charged in the death of a band member.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province’s police watchdog, charged the officers on Monday with manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm.

Indigenous rodeo competitor Jon Wells, a 42-year-old member of the Blood Tribe near Lethbridge, was being removed from the lobby of the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre in 2024, after staff reported he was loitering near a check-in area.

View image in full screen The Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre in south Calgary. Global News

ASIRT said at the time that Wells was punched in the head, put in restraints and sedated before he became unresponsive and died.

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Chief Traveller Plaited Hair said Wells’s family has waited more than two years for answers and many were upset that they had to hear about the arrests through the media.

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“No family should learn of developments in the death of their loved one this way,” Plaited Hair said in a statement late Monday.

Jon Wells, a well-known indigenous rodeo champion, has been identified as the man who died while in police custody following a confrontation at the Carriage House Inn in Calgary on September 17, 2024. Legacy Funeral Home

The First Nation also called on Calgary police, the police commission, ASIRT and the prosecution service to report directly to Wells’s family.

“This is a family that has experienced unimaginable tragedy, and they deserve nothing less,” the statement said.

The three constables — Roy Braun, Filip Poskovic and Vincent Washington — are scheduled to appear in court in January.

“ASIRT’s investigation found reasonable grounds to believe offences were committed,” the watchdog said in a news release Monday.

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Chief Plaited Hair said now that charges have been laid, the Blood Tribe will respect the process.

He added that council will follow the matter closely.

“The tragic outcome of Jon’s passing cannot, and will not, be ignored,” he said.

“Jon was a son, a brother and a father, a champion in the rodeo arena and a mentor to the young people who followed in his footsteps.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Jon was a son, a brother and a father, a champion in the rodeo arena and a mentor to the young people who followed in his footsteps."

Plaited Hair said the community will carry memories of Wells and stand with his family until they get “the answers they are owed.”

“Together we will continue to fight for the safety, respect and recognition that every member of the Blood Tribe deserves.”