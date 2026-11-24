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Alberta is moving to reduce the number of public inquiries it holds into the deaths of people in custody, hoping to cut a deepening backlog.

The change comes in an omnibus bill tabled by Justice Minister Mickey Amery that gives more power to medical examiners to investigate deaths rather than move forward with a fatality inquiry.

A fatality inquiry examines the circumstances of someone’s death and can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

They are mandatory when people die while incarcerated or in police custody, unless the death was found not to be preventable or was from natural causes.

The province says it would allow inquiries into those deaths when they expect them to serve the public interest.

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Amery says that on average, Alberta starts twice as many fatality inquiries as it completes each year, with some taking as long as 14 years to complete.

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As of this month, there are 180 inquiries waiting to be heard in court.

“We can’t allow families to be waiting years, sometimes a decade or more, to get an answer to why they lost a loved one,” Amery said at a news conference in Edmonton on Monday.

Bill 44, the Justice, Public Safety and Information Statutes Amendment Act 2026, also makes several other changes, including a new requirement that the chief medical examiner be notified when people die at involuntary addiction treatment centres.

The bill also proposes a suite of new restrictions and penalties surrounding the province’s official voter list after the names and addresses of millions of Albertans were posted in a searchable online database earlier this year.