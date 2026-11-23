Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is proposing a suite of new restrictions and penalties surrounding the province’s official voter list after the names and addresses of millions of Albertans were posted in a searchable online database earlier this year.

A bill tabled Monday would limit list access to registered political parties that have an elected official in the legislature or field election candidates in more than half of Alberta’s ridings.

Currently, all registered parties have access to the list, which contains the personal information of over three million registered voters.

Bill 44, the Justice, Public Safety and Information Statutes Amendment Act 2026, would also require parties to pay a $100,000 security deposit to access a copy of the list.

The bill comes as investigations continue into a major privacy breach earlier this year involving a separatist group believed to have inappropriately obtained and used a copy of the voter list.

Story continues below advertisement

The Republican Party of Alberta’s copy of the list of electors was given to The Centurion Project, Elections Alberta said this past spring when the searchable database came to light.

2:01 Separatist leader behind voter list leak ‘not cooperating’: Elections Alberta

The project was led by longtime conservative political organizer David Parker, who said the goal of having the list was to recruit and identify those who supported Alberta separating from Canada.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An event was held on Wednesday, April 29 at the Edmonton Oilfield Technical Society, in which those invited were told they would learn how to to identify and engage 1.5 million Alberta voters ahead of the referendum held last month.

The Canadian Press examined The Centurion Project’s online database before it was taken down. The site did not require identity verification and was accessible to anyone who had the link for it, and any name could be searched.

Story continues below advertisement

It listed the names and home addresses of the province’s prominent politicians, top elections official, senators, judges and Crown prosecutors and public figures such as journalists.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery said Monday the personal information of Albertans must be protected and his bill will help preserve trust in the democratic system.

The bill would also bring in harsher penalties for those who misuse the list, including a jump in the maximum fine to $1 million from $100,000.

Offenders could also be disqualified from voting, running for or holding public office and registering as a third party advertiser for eight years.

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News