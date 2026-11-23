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Canada’s spy agency is planning to increase its international presence “significantly” after a recent $6 billion budget boost from the Liberal government.

In a statement to Global News, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said that a bigger footprint abroad will “diversify and strengthen” intelligence-sharing arrangements with foreign governments.

A CSIS spokesperson said the agency’s increased foreign operations will help bolster efforts across their mandate — including counter-terrorism and counterespionage.

The Carney government’s “investment” in the spy service will allow CSIS “to both address the greatest pressures it faces today and to build the sovereign capacity, global partnerships, and domestic presence it will need to address the more complex environment of tomorrow,” the statement read.

Canada does not have a foreign intelligence service, and CSIS is limited in what information it can collect abroad. The agency only publicly acknowledges stations in a handful of allied capitals, including Washington, D.C., London and Paris.

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There are signs that could soon change. Prime Minister Mark Carney recently stressed the need for “sovereign” intelligence gathering and his government’s budget, while giving CSIS $6 billion over ten years, talked about reducing Canada’s reliance on allies.

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Both developments have led national security observers to speculate that CSIS may soon get a foreign espionage mandate — similar to the U.K.’s MI6 or the U.S.’s CIA.

Wesley Wark, a senior fellow with the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) and longtime national security researcher, said in an interview that he expects CSIS will be looking to both expand its number of overseas stations as well as expand operations in under-served regions.

That could include a presence in “Nordic countries and the Baltics,” where CSIS has not typically had a presence, Wark said, as well as in Japan and South Korea, giving Canada a closer eye on developments in the Indo-Pacific.

“Many of the other (CSIS) stations in the Middle East (and) Africa are very small, and I suspect CSIS would love to be able to expand their footprint in both infrastructure and people in some key regions,” Wark said in an interview.

“They’ll be looking at areas where it makes sense to have a permanent presence in terms of securing intelligence partnerships, in terms of areas of concern.”

CSIS’s statement, the agency’s first public comments on the proposed new funding, also made reference to “economic security” — a top-of-mind concern for the current government as it attempts to navigate new international trading relationships and Donald Trump’s trade war.

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Also on the agency’s wishlist is an increased “regional presence” in Canada, including in Canada’s North. The region is increasingly being looked at with a lens of economic opportunity — particularly for mining and critical minerals — but which also presents unique national security vulnerabilities.

While CSIS works with authorities in the north, the agency does not have a permanent presence in a region that includes a permanent American presence, increased Chinese interest and proximity to Russia.

In October, the Carney government released an updated National Security Strategy — the first major overhaul of Canada’s approach to the intelligence world since 2004.

In the document, Carney stressed the need for “sovereign” capabilities to reduce Canada’s reliance on intelligence collected by allies and doled out to Ottawa. It’s clear the government no longer sees the security partnership with the United States as sufficient to Canada’s foreign intelligence needs.

“The long-held belief that the combination of our geography, interconnectedness, and a rules-based international order could substitute for Canadian sovereign capacity to protect ourselves is no longer tenable,” Carney’s introduction to the strategy reads

“Once distant threats are now proximate and immediate. The global order that long protected our sovereignty has ruptured. We are prepared to protect Canada’s sovereignty, and when it is threatened, we will act.”