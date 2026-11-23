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Nearly three weeks after the Nackawic pulp mill shut down in New Brunswick, putting 350 workers out of work, the ripple effects are now reaching local businesses.

AV Group NB Inc., a subsidiary of the India-based Aditya Birla Group, announced in September it would idle its AV Nackawic facility west of Fredericton and attributed the decision to “prevailing market conditions” and other challenges.

While a Quebec company explores giving the site a second life, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the area.

2:07 Nackawic-Millville looks at future steps after local pulp mill announces temporary closure

Logger Joe Blaney hasn’t delivered to Nackawic, N.B., since August. He says he’s found American buyers, but they’re about 100 kilometres further away and require more than $100 in extra costs per load.

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“As long as we’re moving wood, it’s a reduced negative impact, but it’s still 15 to 20 per cent hit,” he said.

He says he’s been able to keep his crew working, but finding buyers for local poplar remains a concern.

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The New Brunswick Federation of Woodlot Owners says private woodlot sales in Carleton-Victoria County are down about 60 per cent from a year ago.

“There always seems to be a lack of concern about how these things are impacting private woodlot owners and specifically private wood producers. They’re always the last thought in every crisis, it seems,” said Rick Doucett, the group’s president.

Other businesses outside of the lumber industry are also feeling the effects of the shutdown.

Crystal King, the manager of the local Robin’s Donuts, says the truckers and shift workers are sorely missed.

“We’ve had to cut the employees’ hours a little to compensate for the sales,” she said.

The municipality has money at stake too, with its sustainability at risk if the closure continues.

“The mill represents about 10 per cent of the municipal tax revenue and it’s 14 per cent of municipal utility, so water and sewer charges,” said Tim Fox, mayor of Nackawic-Millville Rural Community.

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There’s also the risk of those workers leaving the community entirely.

But news that the New Brunswick government is in talks with a Quebec-based forest products company about restarting the mill is bringing about a sense of optimism.

“I think in the short term we can hope that, you know, the optimism of having somebody in looking at the plant might change some of the decisions that people would make normally and we’ll keep folks in the community,” said Fox.

Provincial Natural Resources Minister John Herron issued a statement last week saying government officials were talking to Arbec Forest Products Inc., based in Saint-Léonard, Que.

Adam Stone, the vice-president of operations for Arbec Forest Products, told Global News the company is still in the early stages of an assessment.

“Nackawic has long been an important part of New Brunswick’s forest sector. What attracted our attention is the opportunity to evaluate whether the site could support future industrial activity that aligns with our expertise and our business,” Stone wrote in an email.

“As with any evaluation, we’re looking at a range of factors, including the site’s infrastructure, its location, available workforce, and the broader forest resource base.”

Prior to the mill’s shutdown, the union representing the workers called for the mill to be heated through the winter in order to preserve the possibility of reopening.

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The New Brunswick government says AV Group is responsible for key equipment but hasn’t confirmed if the mill will stay heated.

“They have indicated that they intend to take care of the key equipment and preserve it for potential future use,” the province’s Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

“The Province is continuing its discussions with AV Group to ensure the mill is placed in a position that could support future opportunities.”

The mill faced a similar situation in 2004, closing its doors for over a year before a different operator took over.