The New Brunswick government says it’s in talks with a Quebec-based forest products company about restarting the AV Nackawic pulp mill that was shut down earlier this month, resulting in hundreds of layoffs.
Provincial Natural Resources Minister John Herron issued a statement Friday saying government officials are talking to Arbec Forest Products Inc., based in Saint-Léonard, Que.
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Herron did not offer details, saying the government had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the company.
Company vice-president Adam Stone issued a statement saying the goal of the talks is to determine whether a long-term business can be established at the site about 60 kilometres east of Fredericton.
Arbec is a Canadian-owned company employing 650 workers who mainly make oriented strand board at three plants in Quebec and one in Miramichi, N.B.
AV Group NB Inc. announced in September that the mill in Nackawic, N.B., would be temporarily idled because of “prevailing market conditions.”
The mill employed about 350 people and produced dissolving grade pulp used in the production of textiles.
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