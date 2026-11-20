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Quebec has pledged to create a road map for its transition away from fossil fuels, sparking a wave of congratulations from environmental organizations.

Jean Lemire, the Quebec government’s envoy for climate change and northern issues, announced the commitment for a “just and orderly transition away from fossil fuels this year,” in a news release at the United Nations climate change summit.

Quebec shared the news as part of its membership in the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, an international alliance of states and governments collaborating on phasing out fossil fuel production.

“Achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 requires a clear commitment to phasing out fossil fuels. Quebec has already banned fossil fuel exploration and production,” Lemire said in the release on Wednesday.

Quebec has served as co-chair of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance since 2023.

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United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres recently called on members of the alliance to each develop a road map for phasing out oil and gas.

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The office of the new Environment Minister, Jean Pellerin, declined to comment on the announcement.

Environmental groups praised the Parti Québécois government for its commitment.

“Minister Jean Pellerin’s term is off to a strong start. With this commitment, Quebec is planning for the future, while Canada is becoming increasingly mired in the fossil fuels of the past,” said Caroline Brouillette, executive director of Climate Action Network Canada.

“We can be proud to see Quebec taking such a leadership role in the transition away from fossil fuels,” said Alice-Anne Simard, executive director of environmental organization Nature Québec.

The environmental law organization, Centre québécois du droit de l’environnement, also congratulated the newly elected PQ government.

The organization had announced on Wednesday that it was filing a lawsuit to the Superior Court against the Quebec government over the postponement of its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target.

“This ambition must also translate into ambitious targets, concrete measures, and a governance framework that is up to the challenge. Our climate lawsuit … serves as a reminder that the government must fulfil its obligations in the fight against climate change,” wrote executive director Geneviève Paul.

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Charles-Edouard Têtu, climate policy analyst at Équiterre, encouraged the federal government to take notes from Quebec’s promise.

“The announcement of the road map to phase out fossil fuels is a breath of fresh air after spending the week listening to Mark Carney’s government try to make us believe it takes the climate crisis seriously,” said Têtu.

Denmark launched its own road map during the summit, while Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, Chad and Brazil announced plans to develop road maps, said the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance press release.

These countries join Finland, which launched its road map early in the summit, and France, Germany and the Netherlands, which published such road maps earlier this year.