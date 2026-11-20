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British Columbia’s first Conservative government in almost a century will take the reins of power when Lorne Doerkson becomes premier and unveils his first cabinet.

Doerkson and his chosen ministers will take their oath of office Friday at a ceremony in front of invited guests at Government House in Victoria.

Peter Milobar, the former finance critic for the party while in Opposition, says Doerkson has “an embarrassment of riches” in terms of skills among the elected Conservative members, and there is a place for all on the large team to make sure that they are contributing.

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Caroline Elliott, who narrowly lost the party’s leadership contest against former leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay, says she has no idea how she will serve, but will be happy to work to represent her constituents and in other roles.

UBC political science lecturer Stewart Prest says he expects a “relatively smaller cabinet” when compared with to the NDP cabinets under late premier John Horgan and departing Premier David Eby.

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Prest says Doerkson faces a “multi-dimensional balancing act” when it comes to choosing a cabinet that represents different parts of the regions and the population.

Elections BC says the official seat count is 64 Conservatives, 27 NDP members and two Greens, although there will be a judicial recounts for two ridings won each by a Conservative and a New Democrat by fewer than 50 votes.