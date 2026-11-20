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Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is expressing confidence that Ontario will be able to avoid a credit rating downgrade and insists the “negative outlook” from one rating agency doesn’t constitute a “hinge” moment for the government.

Days after the finance minister tabled the fall economic statement – which boosted the 2026-27 deficit up to $16.9 billion, doubled the projected deficit for 2027-28 and delayed the path to balance – credit ratings agency S&P Global fired off a warning shot.

The agency said the province’s tariff-related spending plan “exceeded our expectations and operating deficits came in higher than we had projected,” and warned of the possible future consequences.

“Along with a higher debt burden, this can also lead to increasing debt service requirements and further pressure on our assessment of the province’s liquidity position,” S&P said.

“The negative outlook reflects our expectation that, in the next two years, there is at least a one-in-three chance we could lower the rating.”

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Opposition parties immediately pounced on the Ford government, slamming the Progressive Conservatives for running Ontario’s debt to half-a-trillion dollars and warning of the consequences.

“It’s clear this government is in a downward spiral,” Liberal MPP Stephanie Bowman, a former Bank of Canada director, said.

“That [downgrade] will cost taxpayers millions more. The finance minister used to run a credit rating agency, so he knows this is bad news for Ontario taxpayers.”

However, Bethlenfalvy appears to be taking the warning in stride.

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“Not at all a hinge moment. Look, I ran a credit rating agency for a number of years, half a decade. You know this is in the normal course of business, this happens,” Bethlenfalvy told Global News.

The minister added that U.S. tariffs have put a dent in Ontario’s revenues and the billions in committed spending for the steel and auto industries, along with high energy costs and higher interest rates added to the province’s fiscal pressures.

“But we’re resilient. We are going to do everything to hold onto that AA [rating], I’m confident we’ll be able to do that,” Bethlenfalvy said.

The path to achieving that, however, remains unclear.

S&P Global gave the province one to two years to present a “credible path to restore fiscal balance in a timely manner,” which gives the government a short runway to avoid the downgrade. Ontario is currently projecting a small $200 million surplus in 2029-2030.

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The credit rating agency also said the government could avoid the worst-case scenario with a “deceleration in borrowing” and a “reduction in the debt burden.”

Currently, Ontario plans to spend $210 billion over a decade on capital projects such as Highway 413, the Ontario Line, multiple light-rail transit lines, the roads to the Ring of Fire, uploading the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, 50 hospital projects, long-term care homes and schools.

Much of the costs to build those projects have added to the province’s debt, which is set to climb from the current $483.8 billion to $519.6 billion in 2027-28. The yearly interest cost on Ontario’s debt is currently $17.3 billion, making it the fourth largest line item in the budget.

The government’s critics, who have labeled Bethlenfalvy as the “half-trillion-dollar man,” say the rising debt places a burden on taxpayers.

“Because of this government’s wasteful, reckless spending, taxpayers will spend $47 million a day on interest,” Bowman said in the legislature.

“That means each taxpayer gets a bill for $1,420 to pay for this government’s debt. That’s a lot of money, especially when Ontarians are facing a cost-of-living crisis, worried about paying for groceries and worried about their jobs.”

Bethlenfalvy pledged to find savings within the existing budget by reviewing agencies and conducting value-for-money audits to look for efficiencies, while promising to avoid direct impact.

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“I’m not going to raise taxes to balance the books, and I’m going to cut health care spending,” Bethlenfalvy said.

“We have one to two years” to avoid the downgrade, Bethlenfalvy said.

“I’m going to try to do everything I can.”