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Newly elected Ontario Liberal leader Navdeep Bains appears to have an uphill battle in his quest for the Queen’s Park corner office, as a new public opinion poll shows the party’s popularity has slipped, giving Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives a boost.

Bains took the helm of the third-place party, on Saturday after narrowly defeating Liberal MPP Lee Fairclough on the third ballot with 50.3 per cent support.

The lukewarm party support appears to be shared by the general electorate, according to a poll by Liaison Strategies which found 42 per cent of respondents said they were unaware of the former federal industry minister, while just 19 per cent said they held a favourable impression.

The poll, which included a random sample of 1,000 Ontarians and has a 3.1 per cent margin of error, is the first snapshot of the public’s views on the Ontario Liberal Party since Bains’s election.

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The survey found Ford’s PC party now sits at 41 per cent, Bains’s Liberals have 29 per cent support, Marit Stiles’s NDP has 24 per cent, while the Green Party under Mike Schreiner is up to four per cent.

David Valentin with Liaison Strategies said the Liberals lost three points since early November while Ford and Stiles each gained two points.

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“Bains has won the leadership, but he starts with pressure from both sides,” Valentin said.

That pressure was on full display at Queen’s Park as the government took its first opportunity to launch a volley of attacks trying to highlight Bains’s time as a cabinet minister under Justin Trudeau between late 2015 and early 2021.

“He was Trudeau’s right-hand man,” Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday and called Bains the “architect” of the industrial price on carbon which the Progressive Conservative government has mirrored.

“As soon as he saw the ship sinking, he jumped off that ship to his buddy Trudeau, and he jumped on to be the king lobbyist over at Rogers,” Ford said referring to Bains’s three-year stint as the chief corporate affairs officer for the Canadian-based telecom.

Meanwhile, the NDP has launched an election-style ad-blitz looking to highlight affordability-related policy proposals. The campaign was launched just days before the Liberal leadership results were to be announced.

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“What I’m hearing from the people of Ontario is they’re sick and tired of this back and forth between two parties that frankly have got us into this mess, you know, a race to the bottom. Who has had more scandals? Who has cost the people of Ontario more?” Stiles said at Queen’s Park.

“I think people are tired of that between the Liberals and the Conservatives. They are looking for an alternative. I am listening. I am the only party leader talking about the issues that matter to people right now.”

With Bains facing attacks from both sides of the political spectrum, Darrell Bricker, with polling firm Ipsos Canada said it’s “critically important” for Bains to try and define himself.

“We’ve seen that the Progressive Conservatives, in particular, have really gone off after the new leaders of the Liberal Party very hard to try and define them for the public before they get an opportunity to define themselves,” Bricker said.

“That old expression, you only got one chance to make a first impression is generally true.”

At a Monday news conference, Bains said his work experience as a whole lends itself well to his new role.

“All of these experiences taught me how important it is to build great teams and focus on solutions,” Bains told reporters when discussing his work history.

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“I can tell you right now the number one issue is affordability,” he said. “That’s what we’re focusing on.”