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Legislation implementing controversial new electoral riding maps in Alberta passed debate in the legislature Wednesday, setting up a likely court battle between the government and the Opposition NDP.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has alleged the proposed riding changes only serve to favour the governing United Conservative Party at the polls by diluting the power of urban votes.

“Danielle Smith and this UCP’s government’s gerrymandering is a direct attack on democracy,” Nenshi said in a statement on Wednesday. “This is unprecedented. It is illegal. It is unconstitutional.”

He has said the NDP would launch a legal challenge and that more information would be shared at a news conference Thursday.

The proposed changes have been a major point of contention in the legislature throughout the fall sitting, with the NDP consistently criticizing the government for the maps in question period.

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The heated debate over the changes continued at the Alberta legislature on Wednesday, when a NDP MLA was kicked out.

Deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi was escorted out of question period for saying the government was cheating to win the next election.

Speaker Ric McIver ruled earlier this week that the term was out of order.

“I’m standing up for Albertans, Mr. Speaker,” Pancholi said before being removed.

She told reporters outside the legislature that she wanted to draw public attention to the matter.

“The right to vote is a fundamental democratic right, but the UCP government is once again putting their political interests over the constitutional rights of Albertans,” Pancholi said in a statement afterwards.

“The UCP government is cheating to win the next election, and they don’t want us to talk about it.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The UCP government is cheating to win the next election, and they don't want us to talk about it."

If the maps are implemented, she said, Albertans will suffer the “consequences of that for years and years to come.”

Nenshi says Pancholi will have to withdraw her comments in order to return to the legislature, but the MLA for Edmonton-Whitemud did not say if she would do so.

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The final round of debate on Wednesday afternoon was dominated by NDP members, who repeatedly argued the new maps were gerrymandered.

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Gerrymandering, which is common in the United States, sees electoral districts drawn up not for reasons of shared geography and priorities but by voting patterns in order to assist one political party.

1:55 Alberta government tables bill to redraw electoral ridings ahead of 2027 election

Justice Minister Mickey Amery began third reading of the bill that implements the new ridings by defending the maps and arguing that hybrid ridings are common across the country.

“Hybrid ridings have also been upheld by the courts, where they preserve the right to effective representation guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” he said.

“(The new boundaries) reflect population growth, communities of interest, effective representation, and making sure that no matter where you live in Alberta, you have reasonable access to your member of this assembly.”

The bill needs to receive royal assent before it officially becomes law.

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The maps see some urban areas in Lethbridge and Calgary merge with surrounding rural areas to form so-called hybrid ridings.

In Lethbridge, the city’s two existing urban ridings are set to turn into four, with one strictly urban district and three sprawling hybrids that in some cases stretch to the U.S. border.

The changes in the battleground of Calgary see three hybrid ridings on the city’s west side, as well as three others elsewhere in the city that were previously recommended.

Urban ridings in Calgary and Edmonton are set to be about six per cent more populated on average than others in the province, while rural ridings are to be consistently underpopulated.

1:46 New Alberta electoral map now public

Premier Danielle Smith’s government has denied accusations that it’s trying to rig the 2027 election.

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It has said the new maps will boost effective representation and that hybrid ridings already exist elsewhere in the province.

The boundary redrawing process, which takes place every eight to 10 years, has been mired in controversy since the premier rejected the main recommendations of a public boundaries commission early this year.

The commission came back with a split report.

Bucking political norms, Smith’s government voted it down in the legislature and restarted the redrawing process with a new advisory panel. The panel had two appointees each from the NDP and UCP. A retired judge was tapped as chair by a legislature committee with a UCP majority.

That panel was given new marching orders, including to create two more ridings on top of the two additions already planned for this redrawing cycle. The additions were recommended to preserve two rural ridings set to be dissolved.

The irregularity of the redrawing process and the final result led 63 Alberta professors in political science, law and public administration to recently sign an open letter warning that Smith’s government was setting a dangerous precedent.

“This risks reversing progress for over five decades of arm’s-length map making in this country,” the letter reads.

“Every party should be able to compete under rules it would accept, whether in government or in opposition.”

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The panel’s maps bring the number of legislature seats to 91 from 87.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News and Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press