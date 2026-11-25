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British Columbia’s coast is getting another weather wallop as Environment Canada warns of rain of up to 225 millimetres along much of the coast before the end of the day.

The storm surge comes with king tides, forced up by the full moon, and along with high winds, large waves are hammering the coast.

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Geoff Johnson has lived in Ucluelet and Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver for over 20 years, and says he has never seen water levels as high as they are now in Ucluelet’s harbour.

He says he watched the waves along the coast yesterday creating “real drama,” and water was even lapping against the foundation on the homes in the harbour.

The storms prompted the District of Squamish to declare a local state of emergency and activate the local emergency operations centre due to potential coastal flooding.

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It says the Sea to Sky region is expected to receive a significant amount of rainfall along with high tides over the next few days with the highest tides forecast for Thursday.