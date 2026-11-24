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As Calgary continues to grow, so too could city hall, with an influx of new hiring proposed in the four-year budget.

The budget proposal includes a requested 3,535 new full-time equivalent (FTE) positions across multiple city departments over the next four years.

The increase represents an 18.2 per cent boost to bring city staffing to 22,946 FTE positions by 2030, up from 19,411 positions this year.

According to the proposed budget, staffing would increase 1,743 positions next year, 760 new employees in 2028, 514 positions in 2029 and 518 new positions in 2030.

Calgary Transit has requested the most new positions over the next four-year budget at 648, which includes new bus and LRT operators to help increase service frequency, as well as additional mechanics for maintenance on the service’s fleet.

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The Calgary Police Service is planning to hire 524 new full-time positions by 2030, according to the budget, which would add 34 officers beyond the 275 the service is able to hire next year as well as 191 civilian positions.

There’s also new hiring proposed for water services, mobility, the fire department and several other city departments.

View image in full screen A chart showing the largest requests for hiring by department in Calgary’s proposed four-year budget. Global News

“In some of the areas like police, fire and transit, you can’t improve service without more people,” Calgary mayor Jeromy Farkas told reporters. “There is no transit that comes more often without an additional bus driver or transit operator.”

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If approved, the hiring would bring the amount of FTEs per 1,000 Calgarians from 12.26 to 13.58 in 2030.

According to the budget, Calgary currently operates with fewer (FTE) positions than many major Canadian municipalities like Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

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“Calgary is on the low end when it comes to the number of full time equivalents on staff compared to other major cities,” Farkas said. “But, that said, we can always be more efficient.”

Farkas suggested there is proposed hiring requested in some city departments that could be halted or delayed as Calgarians face a proposed 15 per cent property tax increase in 2027.

Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean agreed, and noted he wants to look internally at city hall where he said there’s “bloat” in city staffing.

“If you look at the numbers we have in communications, in HR, in IT, supply management. Every year we keep adding and adding and adding,” he said Tuesday. “I think there’s savings there for sure.”

An expanded city administration would require more space, according to the budget, with a requested $2.4 million starting in 2028 to lease more third-party spaces for operational services “due to portfolio growth.”

When asked about that spending request, Farkas noted some councillors are looking to postpone some of the “growth positions,” which could have an impact on that funding.

“If we do not grow as this budget presents, it means that we don’t need to grow as fast when it comes to office space or furnishings,” he said.

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The budget proposes increases to the city’s operating budget to reach more than $8 billion by 2030, but it doesn’t include a breakdown of how much of that will be spent on salaries, wages and benefits.

According to officials, the city spent $2.7 billion on salaries, wages and benefits in 2025, which represented 51.7 per cent of the city’s operating budget that year.

When asked about the proposed hiring, Ward 6 Coun. John Pantazopoulos said he is “agnostic” to the number, and more focused on the services those positions would provide.

“If you have an outcome that makes Calgary better for a reduced amount of spending or a similar spending level, that’s a great outcome,” he told reporters. “At the end of the day, if we see a substantial increase in FTEs and the outcome and the performance of the City of Calgary degradates, that’s not a good outcome.”

Calgary city council continues a public hearing on the proposed four-year budget with more than 300 speakers registered to share their thoughts before deliberations begin.