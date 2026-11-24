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A $15-million project in Kelowna is aiming to create a purpose-built community for foster families, as B.C. Federation of Foster Parents say high housing costs and a shrinking number of foster homes are making it increasingly difficult to place children in care.

View image in full screen The renderings may not be what the final product looks like. Ed Hall, who is on the board of the Hall Family Foundation, said they didn’t want to spend too much money on the renderings and wanted to spend the money on actually building the houses. Photos courtesy of the Hall family foundation

The Hall Family Foundation is proposing the development of 10 five-bedroom homes, along with a roughly 5,000-square-foot support hub. The project is designed to accommodate up to 40 foster children at a time, plus foster parents and support staff.

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View image in full screen The Hall family of the Hall Family Foundation.

Marcy Perron, president of the B.C. Federation of Foster Parents, says the province is facing a growing need for caregivers.

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“We’re seeing a big demand for caregivers. We’re down to, I think, approximately 2,000 foster homes in all of B.C., which is really, really low,” Perron adds that when she started her career that was close to 5000 care homes.

She says the cost of housing is one of the barriers preventing people from becoming foster parents.

“When you’re paying like $2,000 or $2,500 for a two-bedroom, that only allows for one child. So housing is a huge, huge problem as far as recruitment is concerned.”

View image in full screen Photos courtesy of the Hall family foundation

The Hall Family Foundation says the proposed village is intended to address more than just the shortage of available homes.

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Ed Hall, a board member of the foundation, says children in care can face frequent moves between foster homes.

“In an ideal world, a person would move into this foster village and be able to live there for their entire juvenile life and establish friends,” Hall said.

The foundation also hopes larger homes will make it easier to keep siblings together, while the support hub would provide services such as counselling and resources for foster families.

The concept is relatively uncommon, according to Hall. He says a similar model exists in California, but dedicated foster communities like the one proposed in Canada are rare.

Perron says the shortage of foster homes is also being driven by an aging caregiver population, with many long-time foster parents now approaching retirement. She says the province needs to recruit younger caregivers to replace those leaving the system.

“So we need to recruit the younger caregivers, but they can’t afford the housing. So we’re in a catch-22,” Perron said.

Perron says stability can be critical for children who have experienced trauma.

“These kids have been neglected. A lot of them don’t know normal. They’ve never experienced normal.”

The proposed site is at Glenmore in Kelowna on privately owned land. The foundation says no taxpayer money is expected to be used for construction.

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View image in full screen This is the property that is proposed to be used for the 10 houses. Cohan Sassaman

However, the land has not yet been secured, and the project still requires rezoning and other approvals.

The foundation hopes construction can begin in 2027, with families moving in by 2028.