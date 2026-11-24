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Newly anointed with strong mayor and chair powers handed down by the Ford government, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and York Region Chair Steven Del Duca have used their supercharged authority this week to restructure their leadership teams.

While Premier Doug Ford is lauding their use of the strong powers, critics are concerned wielding newly expanded authority ends up circumventing democratic processes and ultimately will serve the wants of the province. Chow’s own NDP party is among those raising concerns.

“I am very concerned about the use of strong mayor powers,” said NDP Leader Marit Stiles on Tuesday. “I absolutely think there is no excuse for using those strong mayor powers the way they are doing,” she said.

In Ontario, 216 municipalities have been granted “strong mayor powers” as of May 2025. It allows mayors to dismiss or appoint top city officials, veto or introduce some by-laws and propose the municipal budget.

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Strong chair powers were introduced across eight regions in the province, including Durham, Halton and Peel, and mirror “strong mayor powers.” The Ford government appointed regional chairs in November, hand-picking those chairs when previously, they were elected.

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Chow used strong mayor powers Monday to replace Toronto’s City manager and two deputy City managers.

Del Duca fired the top public servant in York Region Monday using strong chair powers. The decision, sources in the region said, was met with widespread shock.

He is also the mayor of Vaughan and has strong mayor powers at his disposal as well.

Chow told reporters Monday that she used the strong powers to align with a new mandate she’s putting forward in order to deliver better services for residents. While she’s criticized strong mayor powers in the past for being undemocratic, she defended her use of them Monday, stating she didn’t override any council decisions.

While Stiles said she has “no regrets” in endorsing Chow, who recently began her second term as Toronto’s mayor, she said she would speak to her about recently invoking strong mayor powers.

“What I’m hearing the most concern is the appointment of these regional chairs,” she said. “The government is appointing their own people, and they’re clearly doing their bidding… Doug Ford can’t stand democracy.”

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Former interim Liberal Leader John Fraser also called the newly appointed regional chairs an “assault on democracy.”

“These powers and these regional chairs are just the premier creating these positions in his own image and likeness,” said Fraser.

Ford said that he’s “not surprised at all” that Chow used strong mayor powers, because “she’s in charge.”

“If she wants to do that and bring in another person, good luck to her,” he said.

It’s Chow who will be held accountable for decisions Toronto makes, not other officials, which is the “reason we put (strong mayor powers) in place,” he said.

“We continue to have a great relationship and I’ll continue working with Mayor Chow any way I can,” he said.