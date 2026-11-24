Send this page to someone via email

A senior Canadian intelligence official says that the law enforcement and intelligence community are attempting to make inroads with diaspora communities vulnerable to foreign interference and transnational repression.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has spent “considerable time” meeting with communities that hostile foreign powers have targeted in Canada “over the last number of years,” Jarrett Davis told a House of Commons committee Tuesday.

Davis specifically mentioned Canada’s Jewish community, which has been the target of a dramatic rise in hate crimes in recent years, and the country’s Iranian diaspora as two particularly vulnerable groups.

“The purpose of that engagement has been about listening to these groups and to better understand … the impact of foreign interference on these communities,” testified Davis, the director general of CSIS’s Strategic Bureau.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Through those trusted relationships that we’re attempting to build, (CSIS conveys) threat-related information where we can, and certainly declassify information when we can, to facilitate that process … (and) build resiliency in the communities to foreign interference.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s law enforcement and intelligence communities are starting from a significant trust deficit with the communities most likely to be targeted by transnational repression, according to a recent independent probe of foreign interference activities in Canada.

Justice Marie-Josée Hogue’s commission concluded in 2025 that community members were reluctant to report incidents to CSIS or the RCMP.

“They lack trust in national security and law enforcement agencies and fear reprisals. This may deprive CSIS of significant information,” Hogue’s final report stated.

“It is difficult to build trust with a community whose members feel they are over-policed, homogenized, victimized or misunderstood … Steps to reach out and build trust with affected communities have been taken. However, this work must continue and be appropriately resourced and reinforced at every level.”

Davis said CSIS understands “the human nature of this threat,” and has taken considerable steps to address the issues the Hogue inquiry identified.

Davis testified before the House of Commons’ Procedure and House Affairs Committee, which has probed the ongoing issue of foreign interference intermittently for months.

Richard Bilodeau, Public Safety Canada’s assistant deputy minister for national and cyber security, told the committee Tuesday that upwards of 80 per cent of the Hogue Commission’s recommendations were either complete or in progress.