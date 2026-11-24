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Immigration Minister Lena Diab says the government’s one-time plan to grant permanent residency to up to 100,000 temporary workers will be in the hands of the provinces and territories — and if they don’t use those spaces, they won’t be filled.

The headline figure in the new 2027 immigration levels plan is a target of 380,000 permanent residents. The government says about half of those people are expected to be individuals now in the country who transition from temporary to permanent residency.

The plan includes what the government calls a “one-time” addition of 200,000 permanent residents. That pool is divided between 100,000 temporary workers and 100,000 humanitarian and compassionate cases who already have applied for permanent residency.

Diab said during a House of Commons debate Tuesday that the 100,000 temporary workers would be nominated by the provinces and territories. If some slots aren’t used, they won’t be filled, she added.

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“These time-limited measure admissions are real and will be reported, but a one-time maximum is not a recurring annual target. Half of these admissions will not happen unless provinces and territories agree that they want them,” Diab said.

The topic came up during debate on a Conservative motion to block the government’s permanent residency plan, which could see upwards of 662,000 people receive permanent residency in 2027.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner argues Canada can’t absorb all of those people without putting additional strains on the housing and job markets and social infrastructure.

“The prime minister’s government has allowed the population to grow through immigration almost three times faster than our number of hospital beds. Too many people too fast for hospital beds, for diagnostic imaging, for doctors to keep up, means that people die. That’s the reality of this situation,” Rempel Garner said.

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The government argues many people who are expected to receive permanent residency next year are already here and won’t add new pressure to the housing or labour markets.

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“When someone already is living in Canada, becomes a permanent resident, that counts as an admission. They are not a new person arriving in our country,” Diab said. “This distinction is essential when we consider the effects of immigration on population growth, on housing, on services.”

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The plan for up to 200,000 additional permanent residents involves people who have been in Canada for years. They include longtime temporary workers and about 50,000 people from Hong Kong and Ukraine who came to Canada on special programs after fleeing government persecution or Russia’s war.

There are about 45,000 humanitarian slots in the one-time plan for the family members of permanent residents, and some of these people are expected to be new arrivals to Canada.

Rempel Garner argued the former Hong Kong and Ukraine residents could have been granted permanent residency without the other increases. Conservatives have called for people who came to Canada in these cohorts to be granted permanent residency as they faced waits of more than a decade.

Ontario Conservative MP Costas Menegakis said those from Hong Kong and Ukraine should have been included in the broad 380,000 permanent resident target.

Rempel Garner accused the government of colluding with “corporate lobbyists” to use the immigration system to drive down wages and raise rents.

“We need to allow workers to have a fair deal, and we need to restore the promise to immigrants. We can have a partisan discussion on how we do those things, but today across political stripes and especially in the Liberal backbench, people need to push back on the prime minister and say too many people, too fast, it needs to stop,” Rempel Garner said.

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Diab replied that the immigration plan was drafted with input from the provinces on their labour needs. She added Canada’s population is aging and immigration is necessary to maintain the working population.

“One in five Canadians is 65 or older … As more approach retirement, maintaining a strong workforce becomes increasingly important and our first priority naturally is to invest in Canadian workers through training, skills development and opportunities for young people. Immigration must complement those efforts, not replace them,” Diab said.

Statistics Canada estimated Canada’s population growth as of July 1 was 0.5 per cent year-over-year, the lowest rate since the First World War. The figure was revised after a March estimate suggested Canada’s population was declining for the first time since Confederation.

Rempel Garner argued the revised figures show the temporary resident population had been lowballed previously and the government doesn’t have a handle on the real numbers.

The Bloc Québécois says it plans to support the Conservative motion, which cannot pass without the support of some members of the Liberal majority government.