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Busses should return to Regina roads Tuesday afternoon following a day-long lockout, after the union representing transit operators reached a conditional agreement with the city.

Full transit service in Regina is expected to resume around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nathan Luhning, the city’s director of transit, announced at a news conference that morning. Standard Regina Transit routes have been paused since 11 a.m. Monday, in accordance with the City of Regina’s lockout notice that barred union employees from working.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 588, which represents the workers, claimed that the notice was delivered in response to its plan to halt voluntary overtime – which the city has previously said it needs to meet residents’ demands.

“It’s a dynamic operation,” Luhning said, referring to Regina Transit’s systems.

“Overtime is used to help supplement service when operators can’t come into work. So, service, like Agribition, puts an additional strain on the resources for Regina Transit. With not having overtime to be accessed, that would severely limit what service we could put out on the road.”

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The parties reached a tentative decision to resume transit service after less than two full days of the lockout on Monday night. That agreement, which was reached with the help of a provincial mediator after almost nine hours of work, ended approximately two years of negotiations between the city and local ATU.

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“With the current situation (on Monday night), there was a movement to get a deal done,” Luhning said, noting the lockout’s impacts on riders and the approximately 380 Regina Transit employees who are represented by the union.

The contract is pending ratification from local union workers and Regina city council. When asked for specific details on it, Luhning told reporters he could not comment.

The City of Regina has a pool of spare operators who can offer support if needed during times when there is an increased demand for service, such as Saskatchewan Roughriders games and concerts, Luhning said.

“When we have extra demand on that system, that pool is diminished and we don’t have as many resources to draw from,” he continued. “As a city of our size, when we have large events that come to the city, it does put a drain on our resources, but we can manage through that.”

Luhning said that the city does review the amount of overtime used in combination with the drivers who are on its standby list and is “constantly looking to improve” that ratio.

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“It’s a balance between having enough operators in the pool, versus having too many. If you do have too many that are not being efficiently used, that cannot be an effective use of our resources.”

City staffers will consider that ratio and may forward a related motion to Regina city council, the transit director added.

Annual and monthly Regina Transit pass holders should see two days added to their Umo account to make up for the lockout by the end of this week.