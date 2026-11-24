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Analysts at CIBC Capital Markets say proposed Alberta legislation creates uncertainty around TC Energy Corp.’s plans to expand the vast pipeline network it has long operated in the province.

The proposed Natural Gas Infrastructure Act, if passed, would enable the provincial government to set up Crown entities to plan or build new natural gas pipelines to meet booming demand from data centres, the oilsands and other industries.

The Alberta government says such a move would be a last resort if the private sector can’t meet the pipeline capacity needs, and has raised concerns about the adequacy of TC’s expansion plans.

CIBC analysts Robert Catellier and Rogan Anantharajah say in a report that provincial involvement could complicate the timing and economics of future expansions on the NGTL, or NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd., network.

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They note that NGTL system, which spans much of Alberta and connects into neighbouring provinces, is federally regulated, raising questions over how far Alberta’s powers would extend.

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Last week, TC Energy announced plans to expand NGTL, including with a new 370-kilometre pipeline connecting gas to the oilsands region, and additional loops and compressor units.

TC also said it plans to launch 1.3 billion cubic feet per day in new service offerings as early as January, for delivery between 2030 and 2032.

“Ultimately, we view (the legislation) as creating potential risks to securing growth rather than undermining the entire NGTL business. While the situation warrants monitoring, we believe the risk remains largely confined to headlines at this stage,” the CIBC analysts said.

TC has spent $15 billion in the last decade on expansion projects on NGTL.

In a letter to Premier Danielle Smith obtained by The Canadian Press, TC chief executive François Poirier warned against legislation that would undermine the integrated infrastructure that TC and fellow energy shipper and distributor ATCO Ltd. operate.

“Legislation that proposes overriding integration would create significant market instability. The uncertainty created by the government’s proposed measures would mean companies and customers cannot make long-term capital and contracting decisions with confidence,” Poirier wrote.

“We struggle to see how we can progress the new capacity offering of more than 1.3 billion cubic feet per day announced on Nov. 16, 2026, if legislation overrides the integrated NGTL-ATCO system. The proposed capacity offering that has been announced is premised on integration remaining intact.”