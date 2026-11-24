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Canadians are being flooded with Black Friday flyers in their mailboxes and inboxes this week ahead of the holiday shopping season, but most consumers may be about to reach for their credit cards.

Around six in 10 (59 per cent) Canadians are planning to use their credit cards to make purchases for Black Friday, the annual holiday spending survey by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada showed on Tuesday.

“Before you start shopping Black Friday deals, ask whether the purchase was already part of your plan and whether you can afford to pay off your credit card balance in full,” said Li Zhang, financial literacy lead at CPA Canada.

“If the answer is no, the interest you pay could quickly wipe out those savings,” Zhang added.

Younger Canadians are feeling greater pressure ahead of the holiday shopping season, with nearly half (47 per cent) aged 18 to 34 expect they will feel greater spending stress this year, compared with a quarter (25 per cent) of those 55 and older.

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Value is paramount

As Canadians hit the stores, they are seeking deals that give them the best value for money, Deloitte Canada’s holiday outlook shows.

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The outlook showed 78 per cent said they are actively seeking the best value deals, with reasonable prices and loyalty programs remaining top priorities at 77 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.

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On average, Canadians expect to shop at 16 stores to maximize value – up from 14 stores in 2025. For shoppers aged 35 to 44, that figure rises to 23 stores.

The Buy Canadian movement is still going strong, with 45 per cent saying they will consider Canadian or local businesses, but 35 per cent said they would be unwilling to pay a premium based solely on local ownership.

6:23 Maximizing Your Black Friday Savings

Consumer insolvencies rise

This comes as the first three quarters of 2026 saw the highest volume of consumer insolvencies in Canada since 2009.

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Consumer insolvencies — a measure that indicates how many Canadians filed for relief under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act — reached record highs in the first three quarters of 2026, according to data from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy.

In July, August and September, 36,797 Canadians filed for insolvencies, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals (CAIRP).

This is the highest volume of Canadians filing for insolvencies since the first three quarters of 2009, CAIRP said, when the Canadian economy was reeling from the aftershocks of the Great Recession of 2008.

However, the rate of insolvencies was at 1.1 per 1,000 Canadian adults in the third quarter, still lower than the 1.5 per 1,000 in the third quarter of 2009.

The lower rate is because of high population growth, but a “persistently high” volume of fillings show that Canadians are struggling to keep up with debt, said Wesley Cowan, licensed insolvency trustee and CAIRP vice chair.