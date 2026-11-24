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Halifax Regional Council is beginning budget deliberations, as the municipality tries to balance affordability with maintaining services.

The municipality’s CAO, Marnie Cluckie, said everyone is aware of the pressures.

“This is the beginning. And we know that many residents are already feeling the pressure of higher costs and that they’re watching what this could mean for their household budgets,” said Cluckie.

“Affordability matters in the decisions ahead.”

Municipal staff are projecting a 6.8 per cent increase to property taxes this budget season. Compensation, wages and inflation are being cited as reasons to increase revenue.

But Mayor Andy Fillmore brought forward an amendment to the budget committee Tuesday, asking staff to find more efficiencies to reduce the property tax increase to 5.4 per cent.

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“I think (the move) sends an important signal to residents that we’re serious about protecting them and keeping life affordable in HRM,” said Fillmore.

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The mayor’s amendment asked staff to look for further reductions on consulting and contract services, staffing and vacancies, grant funding, and other council-approved initiatives.

But some councillors raised concerns about the ramifications of doing this.

“We absolutely rooted through every inch of that couch, digging out all the change we could, and tossed everything that we considered not mission critical over the side,” said District 5 Coun. Sam Austin.

“We took every user fee increase we could.”

District 11 Coun. Patty Cuttell said reducing the property tax increase could negatively impact residents in other ways.

“When I look at the growth we’re experiencing, my concern about going below the rate of inflation means that there’s going to have to be give somewhere,” she said.

According to Chief Financial Officer Jerry Blackwood, reaching the mayor’s target would mean roughly $12 million in cuts.

Fillmore said his priority is still to keep existing municipal services.

“We need to be as focused as ever on delivering residents the services they need,” he said. “All at a price that they can afford but we do need to provide those services.”

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Fillmore’s amendments and the overall motion to further develop the 2027/28 Budget passed. Staff will be required to return to the budget committee at a future date with options for further reductions.