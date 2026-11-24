Send this page to someone via email

Quebec opposition leaders are urging Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon not to delay opening the parliamentary session over the oath to the King.

A Quebec Superior Court justice ruled Monday to suspend the 2022 provincial law that made the oath to the King optional.

The suspension of the law raises questions about whether the parliamentary session will open as planned on Dec. 1, after all 127 legislature members chose to swear an oath only to the Quebec people.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Liberal parliamentary leader André Fortin called on the legislature president to decide whether legislature members would need to swear the oath in order to sit.

Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime says while he opposes the ruling, he believes the session needs to start even if it means swearing allegiance to the King.

St-Pierre Plamondon suggested the government may be able to sit without swearing the oath to the King, but did not directly say whether he would be ready to defy the court order.