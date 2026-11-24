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Building affordable housing in Ontario could soon become far more expensive, critics warn, if the Ford government passes new regulations that would eliminate property tax exemptions for some housing providers.

The proposed changes, which were tucked into the back of the fall economic statement, would amend Ontario’s Assessment Act to block charitable housing providers and even student residences from getting a key property tax exemption in 2027.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me. We should be rolling out the red carpet to affordable housing providers, we shouldn’t be locking them out,” said MPP Jessica Bell, the NDP’s finance critic. “That’s what this new tax change does.”

In Ontario, non-profits do not have to pay local property taxes for affordable housing units. Those breaks also apply to builders like churches and school boards.

Advocates say the organizations most affected by the changes currently build supportive and affordable housing for at-risk individuals, potentially putting homes out of reach people.

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“When (housing providers) have to pay that extra cost, it puts the construction of new affordable housing at risk and it drives up the rent these affordable housing providers can charge people,” Bell said.

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Several affordable housing providers, including the Hamilton is Home Coalition, which represent many non-profit housing providers in the city, are urging the Ford government to drop the proposed changes.

Steve Orsini, president and CEO of the Council of Ontario Universities, also told a Queen’s Park committee last week that post-secondary schools are also concerned about the amendment in Bill 143, as student housing comes from a mix of public and private providers.

He warned up to 12,000 existing student homes would now have to pay property tax if the law changes. Another 10,000 planned student homes could be put in jeopardy due to increased costs.

Ottawa-based lawyer Roberto Aburto said he’s representing many clients, including Indigenous housing providers, who are worried about Bill 143.

“The removal of this exemption is coming without any meaningful consultation. Not one of my clients had an opportunity to speak about it and are completely blindsided by it,” said Aburto, a partner at Dentons Ottawa’s Real Estate group.

He also said his clients will have their Build Canada Homes applications upended if Bill 143 passes. Build Canada Homes is a federal agency that requires applications to prove its budgets are financially sustainable while keeping rents affordable.

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Non-profit housing providers created budgets expecting those property tax exemptions, he said, but now their funding could be at risk.

“This will cause rent to go up in existing units,” he said. “If you’re trying to build more affordable housing, making it more expensive and having less funds available. … It’s going to undermine some existing affordable housing and it’s putting future projects at risk.”

Ontario’s Ministry of Finance told Global News that due to a “recent court decision, the property tax treatment of affordable housing properties has evolved.”

The legal decision the government is referring to is a June 2025 Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that potentially made it easier for non-profit housing providers to ask for property tax exemptions. The ruling, legal experts have noted, could allow more low-income housing providers to avoid paying property tax.

In response to that decision, the “government is implementing a temporary pause on the implications of the court decisions to allow time to immediately consult directly with affordable housing providers,” said ministry spokesperson Scott Blodgett in a statement.

While the “pause” is in effect, properties that are already exempt from property taxes would “maintain their exemption to avoid impacts,” he said. Affordable housing providers can continue to seek tax relief through their municipalities, he said.