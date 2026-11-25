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Former Alberta justice minister Kaycee Madu has had his professional misconduct finding quashed in a case that accused him of calling Edmonton’s police chief to get out of a distracted driving ticket.

Tuesday’s decision by the Law Society of Alberta says an appeal panel found no evidence that Madu tried to get the $300 fine cancelled or use his position to obtain special treatment by calling then-chief Dale McFee.

The law society heard Madu was pulled over in March 2021 while driving to the legislature and was accused of using his cellphone.

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A law society panel ruled in 2024 that Madu tried to use his position to influence a personal matter and found him guilty of conduct deserving of sanction. He was ordered to pay almost $39,000 in costs.

In his appeal, Madu said he called McFee because he was concerned that he was being racially profiled as a Black man or illegally surveilled in his position as justice minister.

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Madu says he’s relieved by the decision and hopes it leads to a “just, fair, inclusive and culturally responsive system of professional regulation.”

“Despite these long years of suffering and the aftermath on my hard earned reputation, professional and political achievements from a humble and modest beginning, I am humbled that I have been vindicated,” Madu said on social media Tuesday.

Madu was shuffled out of the justice portfolio in 2022 by then-premier Jason Kenney and served as labour and immigration minister.

He went on to serve briefly as deputy premier to Danielle Smith before losing his Edmonton legislature seat to the NDP in 2023.

Since leaving government, Madu has been working as a lawyer in private practice in Edmonton.