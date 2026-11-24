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The Saskatchewan government is eyeing new immediate penalties for impaired drivers in the province.

The Driver, Vehicle Use and Safe Roads Act, 2026 is a set of measures amending the provincial Traffic Safety Act to include additional, non-criminal punitive options for impaired drivers.

If the measures are passed, people who fail a breath test and are deemed impaired may face immediate roadside penalties instead of criminal charges, the province said in a release.

Roadside punishments include an immediate one-month driver’s licence suspension, month-long vehicle impoundment, an ignition interlock requirement and safe driver recognition penalties, which may be in the form of lost demerit points or a fine. Impaired driver education will also be mandated for people found to be driving beyond the legal limit when their vehicle is returned.

Those consequences would be effective immediately, meaning the driver’s licence or vehicles belonging to impaired drivers would be seized roadside.

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The proposed act also imposes immediate financial penalties.

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For the first offence, impaired drivers may be subject to a $1,000 fine and a 30 per cent victim surcharge. From the second offence onwards, drivers may be forced to pay the same victim surcharge plus a $2,000 fine.

Drivers who do not reach the criminal threshold for impaired driving but have a blood alcohol content of .04 to .08 may face licence suspensions and new reinstatement fees, the province said.

It noted that repeat offenders may face harsher consequences.

“This is one further change that we can make that will both free up officer time on the street … as well as removing some of the burden that ends up in our criminal justice system and in the courts,” Saskatchewan’s Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod told reporters from the Legislative Assembly.

He said an appeal process will be available for drivers who are subject to the administrative penalties.

The changes were welcomed by Supt. Grant St. Germaine, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Traffic Services.

“I believe these changes will give police officers the ability to remove impaired drivers from our roads more quickly,” he said in the release. “By reducing the time spent on administrative processes, officers can dedicate more time to identifying and stopping other impaired drivers; ultimately helping keep Saskatchewan roads safe and saving lives.”

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The Criminal Code will remain applicable to intoxicated drivers whose actions resulted in fatalities, injuries or property damage, as well as situations that involve passengers younger than 16 years old, the province said.

Drivers who refuse to provide a breath sample for testing will also face criminal charges.

Outside of those circumstances, it will be up to the police officer’s discretion to determine whether administrative penalties or criminal charges will be laid, McLeod said.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada praised the government’s decision in the news release. Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD, said the immediate sanctions will help deter impaired driving and empower police to remove intoxicated drivers from the roads.