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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is taking a symbolic stand against a federal hate crime law.

The law, which took affect earlier this year, saw the federal government remove religious speech as a defence or exemption in hate crimes.

Smith says she’s concerned the change will have a silencing effect and that she doesn’t want pastors “hauled off to jail.”

Ottawa says sermons, scripture readings and other religious teachings delivered in good faith don’t meet the standard for potential criminal activity.

4:06 Ottawa introduces legislation to combat hate crime

It says the law only captures speech intended to promote hatred or antisemitism.

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Smith’s government is expected to invoke her Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature and table a motion outlining ways Alberta could push back against the federal law.

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Alberta has already told police and Crown prosecutors that the government doesn’t want to see hate crimes considered a priority.

— More to come…