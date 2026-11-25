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Facing scores of studies that outline the harms of Ontario opening up the province to private gambling companies, Premier Doug Ford is calling the explosion of online gambling ads “just overboard” and has directed his cabinet to look into the matter.

The Ford government made similar comments in May, when Conservative MPP Stan Cho, then the minister of tourism and gaming, said the province understood concerns around betting ads and the government was looking at stricter rules.

Also in May, the government voted down an attempt by the Ontario Liberals to ban online gambling commercials.

The proliferation of online gambling ads on television and social media was sparked by the Ford government allowing non-government online gambling companies to enter the market in 2022. They were ushered in under a system called iGaming.

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Since the government opened the doors to private betting companies, health researchers have noted increases in gambling addiction rates, insolvencies and overall mental health issues related to problem gambling.

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Research published in September by a health data analytics institute found emergency department visits for gambling disorders have doubled in Ontario since the 2022 expansion.

As well, a study released earlier this year by the Canadian Medical Association Journal also found people calling a betting helpline in Ontario were up 300 per cent since the government allowed private online gambling.

When asked if he would curtail betting ads, Ford said “once I receive a report back, yeah. It’s out of control in my opinion.”

“Everyone sees it. It’s not good for the people,” he said.

Gambling overall is not the problem, Ford said, clarifying his view that it’s only the commercials that seem excessive.

“Every time you pop on the TV it’s just ads, ads. It’s probably going to hurt you guys in the media, because they’re going to have to pull ads off,” he said.