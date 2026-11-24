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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says First Nation support doesn’t mean a mining project will get special treatment in the permitting process.

His comment comes a day after Black River First Nation Chief Sheldon Kent said he intends to go ahead with Sio Silica on a project east of Winnipeg, whether the province gives a licence or not.

Kinew says he has to make decisions that are best for all Manitobans, including those concerned about effects the silica mining project might have on drinking water.

The province has already rejected one proposal from Sio Silica over environmental concerns and is reviewing a second, scaled-back option that the company submitted.

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Kent said ideally the province would grant a licence but that the First Nation has always maintained and protected the land and would go forward with or without the province.

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Sio Silica did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kent made the remarks Monday at a press conference hosted by the Southern Chiefs Organization, which announced a potential partnership with RCT Solutions on a proposed manufacturing plant that would use the output from the Sio Silica project.

Kinew said Tuesday it shouldn’t be up to shareholders of projects to decide whether they go ahead, no matter their background.

“If somebody thought they were going to perhaps get some special consideration by playing a First Nations angle or First Nations card, I regret to inform you that’s not going to happen.”

The premier said work continues on a proposed inquiry looking at how the original Sio Silica project was pushed forward in the final stretch of the Progressive Conservative government.

The ethics commissioner found last year that former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson and two of her Progressive Conservative cabinet ministers violated the province’s conflict-of-interest law by trying to get the project approved after losing the 2023 election to the NDP.

Kinew said his government has drafted terms of reference for an inquiry and is making progress on potential commissioners.