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Several voices for stronger gun control say Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has failed to live up to its commitments on firearms as the anniversary of the 1989 mass shooting in Montreal approaches.

In a report card-style assessment, PolySeSouvient and eight other advocates for tougher firearm restrictions say the government has work to do on implementing a key measure to prevent intimate partner gun violence, introducing a comprehensive ban on large-capacity magazines and ensuring the classification of new firearm models entering the market is determined by the RCMP.

The groups acknowledge the Liberals have implemented a buyback program for banned firearms the government says are fit only for the battlefield. But they point out that only half of the anticipated number of banned guns were reported by owners.

The groups also say the SKS rifle, which has been used in police killings and other high-profile shootings, remains available to purchase.

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“Unfortunately, most of the Carney government’s commitments on gun control have not been delivered,” says the assessment.

PolySeSouvient was formed after a gunman killed 14 women on Dec. 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique in Montreal.

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The assessment of the Liberals’ record is endorsed by PolySeSouvient, the Polytechnique Student Association, Angie’s Angels, the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountabilities, Danforth Families for Safer Communities, Dawson Families for Gun Control, Doctors for Protection Against Guns, the Quebec City mosque and the NOT_HERE student coalition.

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Legislation that received royal assent in December 2023 opens the door to making anyone subject to a protection order — a legal order often issued in intimate partner violence cases — ineligible to hold a firearms licence while the order is in effect.

The provision is intended to quickly remove firearms from the hands of abusers at the time when they are often the most dangerous.

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The government says the term “protection order” has to be defined in regulation and record-keeping and reporting requirements must be brought into force to fully implement the changes.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said earlier this year the government hoped to have the regulations in place by late September.

Carney’s Liberals promised in the last general election campaign to require the permanent alteration of large-capacity firearm magazines to ensure they can never hold more than five rounds again, and to prohibit the sale and transfer of magazines capable of holding more than the legally permitted number of rounds.

Last December, Anandasangaree announced an overarching review of the firearm classification system which he said would “take a broad view of the legal framework for firearms, devices, magazines and ammunition to modernize the regime.”

Carney also promised to introduce legislation creating a pre-authorization system to ensure the classification of new firearm models entering the market is determined by the RCMP — not the gun industry.

The assessment says there has been “no perceptible progress” on this element since draft regulations were published under the Trudeau Liberals in December 2024.

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Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed approximately 2,500 types of guns on the basis they are intended for war, not hunting or sport shooting.

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Conservative MPs and some gun owners have vehemently opposed the Liberals’ efforts to ban certain firearms as an attack on law-abiding citizens.

The federal firearm compensation program for individuals accepted declarations from owners of banned guns from mid-January through the end of March. Just under half of the 136,000 firearms the government budgeted to buy back were declared by owners for compensation and collection.

“Declarations are not surrenders, and the number actually collected is not known,” says the assessment by the gun control advocacy groups.

PolySeSouvient has called on the government to impose an immediate ban on new sales of the SKS, to remove from circulation modern, assault-style versions of the rifle, and to implement a voluntary buyback of older models. It calls for an exemption for Indigenous hunters who use the SKS primarily to hunt for food.

Anandasangaree has said the broad review of the firearms classification regime will involve consultations with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities — including on the SKS — to ensure Indigenous perspectives and traditions are an active part of the process.

Public Safety Canada said in October that members of the Firearms Classification Technical Advisory Group, appointed to support the classification review, would be meeting for the first time later this fall.

The assessment by the advocacy groups says the fact the SKS is legal to own or purchase means the ban on assault-style weapons remains incomplete.