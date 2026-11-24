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The Salvation Army in the Central Okanagan is facing an unprecedented level of demand for Christmas assistance.

“I have never seen anything like this,” said Captain Jennifer Henson with the Salvation Army Okanagan Central. “We expected an increase. We budgeted for an increase, but we have not budgeted for the increase that we’re seeing.”

Last year, 790 families turned to the Gifts of Hope program for help.

This year, that number has already surpassed 900, with Christmas still a month away and the organization expecting demand to continue growing.

The growing need is creating a double challenge for the Salvation Army, which is also struggling to find enough volunteers to help raise money.

“Many of our volunteers are aging. They’re not able to get out as much. Many of the folks who would like to volunteer are working two jobs just to make ends meet for their family,” Henson said.

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The shortage is contributing to a slow start to the annual Christmas kettle campaign.

So far, just 10 per cent of the $1-million fundraising goal has been reached.

1:47 Vernon Kettle Campaign launch

For volunteers like Terry Kellert, helping raise money is about making sure children don’t go without on Christmas morning.

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“To help kids to have Christmas,” Kellert said when asked why he volunteers. “To have a present waking up, can you imagine being two or three years old and waking up and no present under the tree?”

But for an increasing number of families, the financial pressures are making even the basics difficult to afford.

“People just can’t make ends meet,” Henson said. “They’re stretching their dollar as far as they can and they’re literally at a point where they’re choosing between, you know, paying their bills or having Christmas for their kids.”

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The Salvation Army is asking the community to step up in whatever way they can–through toy donations, financial contributions, or volunteering their time to help collect donations at the kettles.

“If somebody is able to donate their time on the kettle, every two-hour shifts is about the equivalent of $150, which is one child supported at Christmas, so maybe people think about it that way,” Henson said.

New toys can be donated and dropped off at the Salvation Army Community Church location on Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna or at the Salvation Army Westbank Thrift Store on Old Okanagan Highway.

To volunteer, make a donation, or for more information, you can go to the Okanagan Central Salvation Army website.