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Friends and family of a woman killed in a boating accident in Squamish are raising money to bring her body home to the Netherlands.

Femke Visser was one of three people who were killed on Nov. 12 in the Squamish Valley.

Five other people were rescued.

Friends say Visser, a local horse guide and dogsled guide, had gone out with neighbours to help animals and people stranded by the floodwater.

She leaves behind her mother Mieke, her father Henk, her sister Marieke, her dog Baloo and friends around the world.

“What really inspired her was after her schooling in high school, she wanted to travel,” Mieki Koekkoek said.

“And then she went to Curaçao and she met a lot of people… but she was always very much interested in horses.”

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4:16 Survivor of Squamish boating tragedy speaks out

Friend Josh Reimer said he met Visser while working on a horse ranch in the Chilcotin region of B.C.

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“What I noticed about her when she first came in was her, just, sheer excitement to be outside and out in the open where we were,” he said.

“Um, it was pretty far from anything, so it was pretty wild and she just seemed to love that feeling of being out, out in there.”

Reimer said Visser always treated every horse with kindness and worked to have a connection with them.

“Just in general, in the wildlife, that was her church, I would say, where she really felt that was her home; it was in the wild,” he said.

Maya Rose Anders met Visser in Squamish and told Global News that she wasn’t surprised to hear that Visser was trying to help animals when she died.

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Reimer agreed.

“The fact that she was out there helping the animals really states of what I’ve known about her,” he said.

“She’s always had that compassion to want to help, to make things better and especially to make animals and people safe. That’s what I really took from her.”

Friends have started a GoFundMe to help bring her home to the Netherlands, cover funeral costs and care for her dog.

“I mean, you want her home,” Koekkoek said.