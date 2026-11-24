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Defence Minister David McGuinty says he can’t “divine” the thinking behind the Pentagon’s recent criticism of Canada’s defence spending.

The Pentagon released what it called a “fact sheet” on Monday which said Canada’s defence spending has limited the country’s ability to contribute to the protection of North America.

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth last week issued a classified memo imposing restrictions on military co-operation with Canada around think-tanks and socializing.

McGuinty told reporters in Ottawa Tuesday he can’t explain the messaging from Hegseth and the Pentagon.

He said Canada’s co-operation with the United States, whether directly or through NATO or Norad, has not changed.

“Canada is going to continue to execute. I have to say we’re so busy executing on plans, acquisitions, rebuilding 33 bases, improving our recruitment, our retention, fixing a cadet challenge yesterday. That’s what we’re focused on,” he said.

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Last March, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada had met for the first time the NATO requirement to spend the equivalent of two per cent of GDP on defence. The target was set in 2014 and Canada was among the NATO members which had never hit it.

0:44 Pentagon criticizes Canada’s defence spending, military readiness

When NATO members met last year in The Hague, they agreed to increase their defence spending to the equivalent of five per cent of GDP by 2035 — 3.5 per cent on core military and defence and 1.5 per cent on broader security and defence-adjacent investments that were loosely defined.

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When he was pressed by reporters on whether Canada would meet that five per cent commitment, McGuinty said Canada has a path to spending the equivalent of four per cent of GDP on defence by 2030.

“We are on track,” McGuinty said.

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When he was asked how the U.S. reacted to Canada’s four-per-cent plan, McGuinty responded, “Canada is a sovereign nation. I’ll be very direct. We don’t report to the United States.”

The recent federal budget charted a course to meeting spending targets by 2030 but did not look at spending beyond that year. That plan includes spending 2.6 per cent of GDP, or about $99 billion, on core military, including ammunition and soldiers’ salaries.