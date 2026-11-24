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Protesters in downtown Halifax Tuesday said they’re being priced out and don’t believe the provincial government is doing enough to help people struggling with rising energy costs.

“Simply put, power bills are far too high and we’ve had enough of it,” said Miriam Williams, an organizer with ACORN ‘s Halifax chapter.

“I know people, myself included, who’ve had to make choices between rent and power and groceries and the fact that bills being juggled is the normal thing.”

Advocates like Williams want the Nova Scotia government to implement several affordability measures, such as a rebate covering 50 per cent of energy costs for low-income families.

They said they would also like to see investment in energy-efficient upgrades for households, which could bring down electricity bills.

“People are already struggling and we need support, not more financial crunch,” said Tim Allenby, with ACORN’s Dartmouth chapter.

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The concerns come as Nova Scotia Power bills could jump by nearly seven per cent in January. A 3.9 per cent increase will come into effect, but the utility is also awaiting a decision from the province’s energy board on an additional 2.9 per cent fee.

2:09 Nova Scotia Power makes progress on five-year reliability plan amid securitization application

This has the province’s Official Opposition calling for immediate relief measures.

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“That will be the highest energy increase in the country and is one of the reasons that our inflation is an outlier,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

Ahead of Tuesday’s rally, Chender spoke to reporters and was joined by the co-chair of the Affordable Energy Coalition, Juli Bishwokarma.

The group is pushing the province to adopt a strategy to address energy poverty. The proposal, which was put together by the coalition, includes arrear management support, expanding funding for energy efficiency programs and a crisis management support fund.

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“This program could lift 27,000 households out of energy poverty, with an investment of $35 million per year from the province,” said Bishwokarma.

In response, the province said it understands people are facing cost-of-living pressures.

In a statement, the Department of Energy said, “We have expanded energy efficiency programs through Efficiency Nova Scotia, helping households lower their power bills with home energy upgrades, heat pumps, insulation improvements, and targeted support for low- and moderate-income families.”

The department added it is working to stabilize long-term costs by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels and focusing on locally produced renewable energy.

“Investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and modernized electricity infrastructure are designed to strengthen energy security and support a more affordable system over time,” the statement added.

But with winter around the corner, advocates believe more needs to be done to help people keep the heat on.

“People will be forced make all kinds of difficult choices about basic quality of life stuff,” said Allenby.