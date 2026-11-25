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Federal Liberals, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, are defending the speed at which their major projects bill passed through a House of Commons committee — a process one opposition MP called “inhumane.”

The committee reviewing Bill C-39 spent more than 100 hours debating it over seven days before wrapping up on Monday. The Liberals used their majority to accept only minor amendments to the sweeping bill, which is meant to fast-track approvals for major projects, cut their review times and create zones of “national interest” to pre-approve certain types of projects.

It also proposes major changes to collective bargaining, including the use of more federal mediation to get deals done and repair relationships between unions and businesses.

Opposition MPs said they aren’t taking issue with the long hours — which they acknowledged are part of the job — they argued a longer period of debate with some breaks would have allowed them to provide better oversight.

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MPs, staff and witnesses often sat in committee until close to midnight over the seven days they spent reviewing the bill. The committee logged back-to-back 15-hour days on Saturday and Sunday.

“It was really excessive. I would say it was on the line of being inhumane,” Bloc Québécois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie said in French.

“After 15 hours, we’re aren’t as effective anymore to find the right words to get our point across.”

“I would have preferred for there to be breaks because … what goes on actually in the committee, there’s hours of prep,” Conservative MP Phil Lawrence told The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

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“So it’s nice to be able to, after a couple of hours, go back to your office review it, and you see what changes have been made, and you can have a little bit more substance.

“Give us at least the evening to review, to change, to sub-amend. Because that reflection time can often make the bill better. It also gives time for the witnesses, the officials, to recap and recover.”

On Tuesday, Manitoba Conservative MP Branden Leslie called the committee process “pretty brutal.”

“I mean, I’ll be very frank, this is our job. But the witnesses that had to sit at the end of that table and take questions for hours and hours on end, yeah, it was pretty brutal on them, as well as all the support staff,” he said.

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“My entire time in Parliament, and I have been here over seven years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” said NDP MP Heather McPherson.

“Nobody’s at their best after 15-hour days, on and on and on … Nobody is doing the work that we need to be able to do. It’s impossible.”

Committee chair James Maloney defended the long hours spent reviewing the bill, although he also acknowledged he’d never seen that happen before.

“Everybody was on board with it. The longer it went, the longer it would have gone. And once you get a little momentum in the committee, it’s good to keep going,” said Maloney, who also serves as the Liberal caucus chair.

“I was tasked with chairing the committee and I decided on the schedule in consultation with all the members, I might add. So there’s no surprise to anyone, if they’re being candid about it. It was my decision.”

While Ste-Marie denied the claim that MPs were consulted on the schedule, he also said Maloney was a “gentleman” throughout the process.

“I don’t think it was his choice to have those hours. I’m convinced that it was an order from the government to have those hours. I have a lot of respect for Mr. Maloney,” Ste-Marie said in French.

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“The message was clear: ‘We’re going to fatigue you, we’re going to burn you out, and we’re going to come out ahead, regardless if we respect the staff who are there.’ It’s disrespectful of the democratic process.”

Carney has described the bill as his government’s most consequential piece of economic legislation.

When asked if the pace at which the committee reviewed the bill was excessive, Carney replied, “Absolutely not.”

“I think it’s a mistake to count days as opposed to hours spent on the actual clause-by-clause review,” he told reporters.

“I want to salute all members of the committee, obviously members of the government caucus, but all members of the committee for the time they put in.

“They didn’t get to spend quality time with their family on the weekend, at various events. Some people came in, missed birthdays and other things, in order to move forward.”

The Senate has started its review on the bill, even though it has yet to pass third and final reading in the House of Commons.

The Senate committee has begun hearing from a list witnesses which already exceeds the number of witnesses who presented to the House committee.