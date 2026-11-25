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A coalition backed by Margaret Atwood is urging Ottawa to block construction of a telecom tower on Ontario’s Pelee Island that they say threatens bird safety along a major migratory route.

The Pelee Island Bird Observatory, co-founded by the celebrated Canadian writer, says thousands of people have written to the federal government asking for a full environmental assessment of the project, which they argue is scientifically irresponsible.

The nearly 200-metre private tower is being built by a US financial trading firm.

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The tower’s critics say its height, guy wires and lights endanger millions of migratory birds that travel over the island in Lake Erie, located at the confluence of two major flyways.

Upwards of 200,000 birds in Canada are killed by communication towers each year, according to a 2012 study that links guy wires to higher mortality rates.

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The request for a full federal assessment is under review by the impact agency.

The company behind the project, DRW, says it’s committed to installing “best-in-class” technology to mitigate bird crashes. Protecting wildlife has been a priority during project planning, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The observatory, a non-profit leading pushback to the tower, says the company has overstated its public engagement and offered few project specifics to back up their claims.

“It’s a horrible idea,” Atwood said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

“We are not done. We will keep going and we will see what happens.”