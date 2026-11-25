See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan government says its finances are improving but it’s still forecasting a deficit deep in the red.

The province says in a mid-year fiscal update that the 2026 deficit is projected to be $784 million.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says the figure is an improvement from the $819-million deficit it projected earlier this year during the budget.

Finance Minister Jim Reiter says better oil, potash and uranium prices helped the province receive more revenues.

However, he says expenses are also up.

The mid-year report says the province plans to spend more money on health care and to cover damages to properties caused by spring flooding.