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Bo Derek and John Corbett revealed that they adopted Gene Hackman’s dog after the actor and his wife were found dead last year at their Santa Fe, New Mexico home.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Derek said that she and her husband, Corbett, took in the late couple’s German Shepherd, Bear.

Derek, 70, said that when they were asked to adopt Bear, they initially declined because they already had two other dogs.

1:46 Gene Hackman death: Newly-released bodycam footage show police response inside home

But once Derek saw a picture of Bear, she said she was “a goner.”

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Bear was one of the two dogs found alive at Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s home on Feb. 26, 2025

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Arakawa died in February of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — a rare, rodent-borne disease that can lead to a range of symptoms that include flu-like illness, headaches, dizziness and severe respiratory distress, investigators have said. Hackman is believed to have died about a week later of heart disease, with complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

The partially mummified remains of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were found in their Santa Fe home Feb. 26, when maintenance and security workers arrived at the house and alerted police.

Investigators found one of Arakawa’s German Shepherds guarding her body outside the bathroom door.

An officer said that the dog “seems pretty friendly,” but another warned that the dog had “growled” at an officer as they tried to approach the bathroom.

The police body camera footage also showed officers discovering the body of Zinna, an Australian Kelpie, who was deceased in a crate. The dog had been recovering from gallbladder and spleen surgery. Zinna likely died from dehydration and starvation, according to a report from a veterinary lab.

Officers then walked to the other side of the house, where Hackman was found dead.

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1:37 Police release bodycam video of officers responding to Gene Hackman home

Following Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths, Bear made the 17-hour trip from New Mexico to California in the back of a Ford Explorer.

Derek and Corbett have raised many German Shepherds over the years, but none as big as 110-pound Bear.

“Oh no,” Corbett recalled thinking. “What have we gotten ourselves into?”

But Derek said that Bear turned out to be a “perfect gentleman,” who loves to sing along whenever Corbett plays piano or guitar.

Derek and the Sex and the City actor have been married since 2020.

—With files from The Associated Press