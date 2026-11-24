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Justin Timberlake is looking back on his decades-long career and his past relationship with pop star Britney Spears in a new four-part documentary series titled, Timberlake.

Timberlake sits down to discuss the triumphs that made him a global success, his personal perspective beyond the headlines and the challenges he’s faced behind the scenes, according to a press release from Apple TV.

The docuseries, directed by Fisher Stevens, spans three decades of music and pop culture, featuring never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with Timberlake’s family, friends and collaborators.

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In the trailer for the docuseries, the 45-year-old singer looks back on his rise to fame alongside Spears.

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“Our fan base grew so exponentially,” the Cry Me a River singer said. “And Britney was opening for *NSYNC.”

“We were on the road together. And we were all seeing the world,” he added.

Timberlake’s mother, Lynn Harless, also spoke about her son’s relationship with the …Baby One More Time singer.

“The level of craziness when those two were together was the definition of insanity,” she said.

Spears and Timberlake began dating in 1999, when she was 17 and the *NSYNC alum was 18. They dated until 2002.

The Timberlake trailer featured clips and photos of Spears and Timberlake’s relationship as the SexyBack singer revealed there are “some things that are really hard to talk about.”

In October 2023, Spears said that she got pregnant while dating Timberlake and had an abortion when he decided that they were “way too young” to have a baby.

The bombshell report, first detailed by People, was featured in Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me.

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“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Spears wrote of the decision to terminate the pregnancy in the book.

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In February 2021, Timberlake apologized to Spears following the release of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears.

The documentary examines Spears’ rise to fame at an early age and critiques her treatment by media and celebrities — including Timberlake.

In his statement, Timberlake admitted to benefiting from the privilege afforded to white men in the music industry while being ignorant of the challenges facing women. He also acknowledged falling “short” at various times in his life, and admitted to remaining silent while benefiting “from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he said.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Timberlake asked director Stevens what he’s looking to accomplish with the documentary.

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“People aren’t going to understand who I am,” Timberlake added.

“When I met him, he just was not what I thought at all,” Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel said. “I think we’ve got to address some things.”

Timberlake said that he’s sure viewers are going to go back and see these “incredibly sweet and goofy things from my childhood.”

“It takes a lot to understand who somebody is,” Timberlake said.

At one point in the trailer, Timberlake is seen pointing at a poster of Janet Jackson in his bedroom as a teenager. Clips are also shown of their infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance.

Timberlake famously tore off a part of Jackson’s costume during that performance to reveal part of her breast, in a move later characterized as a “wardrobe malfunction.” Jackson faced backlash for the incident but Timberlake emerged largely unscathed, and reprised his appearance at the Super Bowl in 2018.

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The trailer also features footage from Timberlake’s 2024 arrest for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in the Hamptons in Long Island, N.Y.

The 45-year-old pop star struggled to perform field sobriety tests requiring him to walk a straight line and stand on one leg after he was pulled over in New York’s Hamptons in 2024 by police officers who suspected him of driving drunk, according to video footage released by police and published by The Associated Press and several other outlets.

The footage, which runs roughly eight hours, includes Timberlake’s initial stop after Sag Harbor police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane and got out of his BMW smelling of alcohol that June.

Timberlake told officers in the footage that he had consumed one martini and had been following friends home.

When an officer asked why he is in town, Timberlake said, “I’m on a world tour.”

The officer asked, “Doing what?”

“Hard to explain,” Timberlake responded, before adding, “World tour. I’m Justin Timberlake.”

“You are Justin Timberlake? Do you have a licence with you?” the officer asked.

Timberlake resolved the case with a plea deal in September 2024 after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of a non-criminal traffic violation of driving while impaired.

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The released footage from Sag Harbor police comes after Timberlake’s lawyers agreed to disclose a redacted version of the footage.

The Timberlake series premieres globally on Apple TV on Dec. 11 with the first two episodes, followed by a third episode on Dec. 18 and the finale episode on Dec. 23.

— with files from The Associated Press