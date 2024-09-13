Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in DWI case, must pay fine, make PSA

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in his drunk driving case from June.

The SexyBack singer arrived at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Courthouse in Long Island, N.Y., on Friday in the early afternoon. Timberlake, 43, and his lawyer Edward Burke Jr. were swarmed by photographers upon their arrival.

Timberlake reached a plea agreement with prosecutors ahead of Friday’s trial, which saw him admit guilt to a non-criminal traffic violation of driving while impaired.

Timberlake has been ordered to pay a US$500 (about C$680) fine with a US$260 (C$350) surcharge and must complete 25 hours of community service at the non-profit of his choosing. The judge also required the former boy band member to make a public safety announcement.

During the trial, Timberlake expressed regret for his actions.

“I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself,” he told the court.

The singer said he’s since had time to reflect on his poor behaviour and understands the strain his trial has put on the small Hamptons village of Sag Harbor.

Timberlake said he comprehends the “seriousness” of driving under the influence and will make “better decisions” going forward.

Judge Carl Irace, according to an Associated Press report, expressed upset over Timberlake’s plea deal, and ordered the star to make the public service announcement.

Irace suspended Timberlake’s licence in August.

Outside the courthouse on Friday, Timberlake removed his sunglasses to address the crowd and make his mandated announcement.

“What I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening is even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” he encouraged. “There’s so many alternatives. You can call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Take a taxi.”

“This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have,” he maintained.

Timberlake spoke of growing up in a small town and said he can appreciate the “strain, or unique nature” his case must have brought to Sag Harbor.

“We can all be more safe out there, and I’m going to do my part. I hope that everyone else does their part.”

Timberlake was arrested on June 18 when police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the posh beach town.

Court documents say the pop star was driving a BMW around 12:30 a.m. local time when an officer stopped him and determined he was intoxicated.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers said.

Further court documents allege Timberlake refused a breathalyzer test once they arrived at the station.

View image in full screen Justin Timberlake’s mugshot after his DWI arrest on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York. Sag Harbor Police

Outside the courthouse on Friday, Timberlake’s lawyer maintained the singer had only one alcoholic drink in a two-hour time span at the American Hotel prior to his arrest.

“Contrary to what was reported, he wasn’t drinking other peoples’ drinks, or warned in advance not to drive,” Burke said.

The lawyer told reporters Timberlake was cooperative with police during his arrest.

“He wasn’t rude, he wasn’t obnoxious, he wasn’t belligerent,” Burke said. “In fact, he was polite, he was cooperative, he was respectful during this entire encounter with law enforcement as they were to him.”