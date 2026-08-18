Trump pauses tariffs on Canada, cites pending trade deal

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U.S. President Donald Trump says he is pausing for three days the new tariffs that were set to hit Canada just after midnight, after announcing that the two countries have reached a trade deal.

Trump said in a post on social media Tuesday evening that the duties were being delayed “based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!”

The announcement comes after Canada and the United States reached a trade agreement, avoiding a fresh round of sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods that Trump had threatened last month.

Ottawa’s efforts were led by Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and chief negotiator Janice Charette, who were in Washington, D.C. trying to work out a deal with their American counterparts.

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By reaching a deal, Canada is set to avoid the 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of Canadian goods that were scheduled to take effect at midnight.

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In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote:

“I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL! The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

More coming.