SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


3 comments

  1. Daft
    August 18, 2026 at 11:07 pm

    I’m willing to bet 5 cents this “pending deal” falls through
    Trump is going to find something,or some *ahem* idiot premier, is going to open his big,fat mouth
    And Carney, being Carney…ahhhh…never mind

  2. Foly Huck,Really?
    August 18, 2026 at 10:53 pm

    Oh of course he does! Do none of you idiots recognize his game yet!? Foly Huck are you all stupid!

  3. Ben
    August 18, 2026 at 10:51 pm

    Once again, Carney saves the day.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump pauses tariffs on Canada, cites pending trade deal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 10:46 pm
1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Mark Carney to the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld View image in full screen
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Mark Carney to the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is pausing for three days the new tariffs that were set to hit Canada just after midnight, after announcing that the two countries have reached a trade deal.

Trump said in a post on social media Tuesday evening that the duties were being delayed “based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!”

The announcement comes after Canada and the United States reached a trade agreement, avoiding a fresh round of sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods that Trump had threatened last month.

Ottawa’s efforts were led by Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and chief negotiator Janice Charette, who were in Washington, D.C. trying to work out a deal with their American counterparts.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

By reaching a deal, Canada is set to avoid the 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of Canadian goods that were scheduled to take effect at midnight.

Story continues below advertisement

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote:

“I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL! The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

More coming.

Click to play video: 'As Trump’s 50% tariffs loom, what’s blocking Canada-U.S. trade deal?'
As Trump’s 50% tariffs loom, what’s blocking Canada-U.S. trade deal?

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices