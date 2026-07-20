Trump hits Canada with new 50% tariff over ‘discriminatory’ trade actions

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42 comments

  1. Bob North
    July 20, 2026 at 7:12 pm

    Trump see weak leadership in Canada
    Carney is wearing his chicken suit elbows flapping up and down.
    Bridge gone ,steel, aluminium and now this. Smoke tariffs next!
    Who’s going to say that’s enough!

  2. Trump the stump
    July 20, 2026 at 7:05 pm

    Me likes all the trumpets on here that want to give me head

  3. Dr. Dirtytoes
    July 20, 2026 at 7:05 pm

    So sad for Americans. Feel sorry for them. If Canada had a leader like fatso, he would have been gone the next day…

  4. Anony
    July 20, 2026 at 7:04 pm

    Every intelligent Canadian immigrated to America, jeez wonder why? That’s a mystery haaahaaa

  5. Anonymous
    July 20, 2026 at 7:01 pm

    Canadians will refuse to buy american alcohol if it does come back, then what will willie wonka do. Must be a bit demoralizing being the most hated man in the world. But too stupid to realize it.

  6. Jack
    July 20, 2026 at 7:00 pm

    Every intelligent Canadian emigrated to America.

  7. Ali
    July 20, 2026 at 6:57 pm

    Why is Alberta part of Confederation? To suffer all the trade wars due to Eastern obstinance?

  8. Annoyed
    July 20, 2026 at 6:45 pm

    Come on Canadians!!! Time to stop buying anything from U.S

  9. J
    July 20, 2026 at 6:45 pm

    Elbows Up Clowns.

  10. bwana4
    July 20, 2026 at 6:45 pm

    Let’s just cut all exports for two weeks and see who gives in first, i.e.: oil, electricity, potash, all metals, etc.
    Give the ol’ coot a touch of his own medicine!!

  11. GLOBALLIES!!!
    July 20, 2026 at 6:44 pm

    Stop posting propaganda so quickly

  12. Ben
    July 20, 2026 at 6:40 pm

    The USA gives tens of billions in subsidies to its farmers, including dairy farmers. Also I thought Trump didn’t need Canada?

  13. Reality
    July 20, 2026 at 6:35 pm

    Anonymous. we do understand tariffs exist around the eorld and free-trade agreements only reduce tariffs on certain goods, right?

    Because I feel like you don’t know that.

    But more than that, I feel like you have come very close to asserting that the assassination of Trump would be a good thing, and not criminal, and likely worthy of the death penalty when you say;

    “Just think, two inches to the right and we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.”

    Beyond being absolutely offensive, you are highlighting your infinite immaturity and stupidity believing that the assassination of Donald Trump would benefit anyone, as you seem to clearly suggest.

    Who do you think would have won if your pitiful fantasy came true? A Democrat? Kamala Harris?

    I can appreciate the affects mental illness can have on people on social media.

    You need help, and I do not mean to insult you. Dial 9-8-8 in Canada if you feel like you should or could harm yourself or anyone else.

  14. Darryl Sandy
    July 20, 2026 at 6:31 pm

    I’m so sick of trump

  15. Jane Dugan
    July 20, 2026 at 6:27 pm

    I have an Hammond’s Superior Atlas and Gazetteer of the word, 1945. I read in it last night on page 212: “The three thousand mile boundary between the United States and Canada is convincing proof that two great nations may live side by side in peace and harmony. For over a hundred years this boundary line-the longest in the world- has been free from fornication of any kind by either nation. In a world that has been repeatedly torn by war during the past century here is lasting evidence that national progress, pride and ambition can exist without adjoining countries being tempted to encroach on the other’s domain.”

  16. Anonymous
    July 20, 2026 at 6:23 pm

    I guess Trump is trying to kill all business with Canada. I know I refuse to pay someone to buy something from me. Mr. Carney is helping to make USA a great Country again. Why not, he lives in the USA and his family.

  17. Reality
    July 20, 2026 at 6:20 pm

    Because Liberals would rather say; “Look, climate change, we should have automatically increasing taxes that do not require Parliamentary approval to incease indefinitely”, (see: an inevitable impossibility). This, because CO2 is bad if it is derived from industries run by people we do not like, like Trump! Sure, it is scientific reality that CO2 is CO2, but let’s entertain the stupidity of the argument that is fossil fuel vs biogenic fuel as a determinant of which CO2 is worse.

    I am going to argue, because I am not scientifically illiterate, 2 billion tons of CO2 is worse than 685 million tons of CO2, regardless of it’s source.

    If it is ten times the amount of CO2 generated by lightning and the Acts of God insurance companies and government use to defer respobsibility, hey, it don’t matter. They don’t even believe in God until they accidentally insult an entire culture.

    I am quite sure we have covered the fact that you no longer own what you buy and the Government Loves You. But it does love you more if you are a people that says they have a story passed down through the generations that say a man fished there once with his boy and therefore everything you can see with the eye is his, immigrants hoping to become a permanent resident or citizen, LGBTQIA (until we think of a new one)+, racialized in a way that is not as viewed by the smallest “race” on the planet that is completely open to all cultures regardless of race, aka white people.

    Dundas is bad because his proposed compromise to ensure passage of THE BILL THAT ENDED SLAVERY, was a delay he selfishly wanted for himself (defemmatory/false), and not the act that ended slavery in most parts of the world after tens of thousands of years and countless empires and civilizations that came before.

    A profesdsonal WNBA Basketball Coach was proven correct in her assessment that WNBA Star Angel Reese a “protected species.”.

    Now, I do not consider myself the smartest person in the world, but race is not species and I feel dumber for having read people believe otherwise. While I have incomplete context and do not know of anything the Coach may well have conceded to due to lack of published information, I might have thought the inference to mean she’s a Diva, as she certainly seems like one and they certainly see themselves as superior, or as if they were a different species in terms of tge treatment they are owed.

    Or, she could be horribly racist and that should come to light with full context, not inuendo.

    That it was felt to be ethical to infer the intent of the statement without backing it up with evidence seems far more inappropriate to me as far as professional conduct is concerned.

    This seems a continuation of cancel culture, aka fascist culture.

  18. Canada is screwed
    July 20, 2026 at 6:20 pm

    hahahahah time to get more beats, little Canada. You were irrelevant and now you’ll become even more irrelevant.

  19. Alan Vandenbrink
    July 20, 2026 at 6:19 pm

    This has gone on long enough, get negotiating a deal as promised by the great Carney over a year ago. You can stop oil, NG, electricity but we fall into a deep recession. The middle power idea stands no chance against US or China that’s the bottom line.

  20. Fuzzy Bear
    July 20, 2026 at 6:11 pm

    When the alcohol boycott started the Americans were saying Canada is a small market and it won’t matter. Turns out they do need us.
    The man who wants Americans to buy American gets upset when Canadians buy Canadian.

  21. Anonymous
    July 20, 2026 at 6:08 pm

    Trump is such an ass hat Embarrassment to Americans too , Don’t buy anything made in USA, and don’t go there ever again

  22. Anonymous
    July 20, 2026 at 6:04 pm

    Orange man is pissed he got no love at the world cup

  23. Terry
    July 20, 2026 at 5:58 pm

    Let the clown play his game. We should start hitting counter tariffs on hydro, oil, potash and wood. Make it so expensive for Americans to live. Canada can outlast the usa as we don’t have 40 trillion debt over our head.

  24. MM
    July 20, 2026 at 5:57 pm

    We elect people to build relationships. USA is our biggest trading partner and instead of being upset, we need to work with them. Elbows up got us nowhere by working with them and at the same time diversifying our economy is the way to go. Explain that to people who will lose jobs because of these tariffs. Look at Mexicans, they got everything going against them but they work hard to build relationships with USA. We are not, we tell speeches about middle powers that have no impact or value.

  25. Shaleth
    July 20, 2026 at 5:49 pm

    Won’t it be the Americans who pay the tariffs? I haven’t bought anything US in more than a year. Even if they brought their alcohol back to our shelves I still won’t.

  26. Ken
    July 20, 2026 at 5:44 pm

    Don’t give in to the Untrustworthy Americans. Keep that booze off the shelves. Thugs and bullies and not our friends anymore.

  27. KM
    July 20, 2026 at 5:44 pm

    We should impose an export tax on everything they need (not currently tariffed) … so tired of this nonsense

  28. Anonymous
    July 20, 2026 at 5:40 pm

    What a crapsack. Another day, another tariff. Just think, two inches to the right and we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.

  29. Robert Shortreed
    July 20, 2026 at 5:39 pm

    Boohoo, such a loser, rot you orange fog

  30. Elbows up
    July 20, 2026 at 5:39 pm

    Oh give it up and get a life you TDS’ers. Who wouldn’t want cheap milk and bourbon?

  31. J54N
    July 20, 2026 at 5:33 pm

    Seriously. eff off you cretinous
    Malignant POS

  32. The Digital Services Tax
    July 20, 2026 at 5:32 pm

    Can we PLEASE Collect “The Digital Services Tax” tax targeting big tech companies in the usa. That would shut trump up…. he wants to put 50% tariff on Canada over alcohol bans, dairy quotas… No problem… Let’s start collecting our Digital Services Tax.. problem solved… yes he will whine and complain, WHO CARES!!!!

  33. kk
    July 20, 2026 at 5:32 pm

    We should put a tariff on Snipers that don’t get rid of this demented old fat burger mongrel!!

  34. Done With Trump
    July 20, 2026 at 5:28 pm

    Cut off all energy exports to the USA.

  35. FH
    July 20, 2026 at 5:27 pm

    The world desperately needs to be rid of the disease that is the US.

  36. Fred
    July 20, 2026 at 5:25 pm

    Trump can put tariffs. We still won’t buy American products. Even when we were looking for a dishwasher, the sales people steered us away from American made appliances. We ended up getting a Bosch (German).

  37. Stacy London
    July 20, 2026 at 5:19 pm

    Even if US alcohol shows up on Canadian shelves very few people if anyone will buy it so what is the point? The US has treated our country so badly that we are not going to forget. Just like countries all over the world the dislike for the US here continues to grow and it is all down to Trump. US standards in the dairy industry are low, Canadians do not feel safe using their products.

  38. Christopher Woodall
    July 20, 2026 at 5:15 pm

    Good! More tariffs on Canada goods? That tells me the booze boycott is hitting Yankeedoodles hard. Keep up the booze blockage! Keep up the no-go to US summertime trips! Visit the MerryTimes! Visit Quebec! Visit the Far-far-far North! Visit the crazy-solidly-massive BC/Alberta mountains! And go anywhere in Canada! (and . . . go to Your downtown bars.)

  39. Try This
    July 20, 2026 at 5:11 pm

    Tomorrow is Tuesday…

    Our dairy quota system protects the price of dairy. If we allow US entry, then they will undercut our prices, for a while. Then they will skyrocket as our dairy farmers cannot compete. – something like Walmart killed all our department stores, then the price went up.
    Trump does not understand that the courts have deemed his tariffs illegal. I wonder how long and at what cost the explanation will form.

  40. Anonymous
    July 20, 2026 at 5:10 pm

    Can the US continue with such a deranged person in charge of them?

  41. TiredMom
    July 20, 2026 at 5:08 pm

    Canada better not cower in the corner. F Trump. This will never end of we don’t stand up for ourselves.

  42. Anonymous
    July 20, 2026 at 5:08 pm

    We don’t want American booze. Besides, we’re a sovereign country capable of making our own decisions in the wake of non-stop US attacks on us – ALL UNFOUNDED. Don’t give in Doug Ford.

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Economy

Trump hits Canada with new 50% tariff over ‘discriminatory’ trade actions

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 5:01 pm
5 min read
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the G7 working luncheon, during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the G7 working luncheon, during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
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The U.S. said Monday it will be imposing an additional 50 per cent tariff on Canadian imports due to retaliatory and “discriminatory” measures Canada took in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Trump signed three executive orders, each one using a different justification for the new tariff: the provincial and territorial boycotts on American alcohol products, Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts, and quotas on American dairy imports under Canada’s supply management system.

The new tariff will take effect in 30 days and will apply to goods covered by the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on free trade (CUSMA), according to the orders.

“Over the past year and a half, only two countries have chosen to retaliate against President Trump’s tariffs rather than negotiate a deal with the United States: the People’s Republic of China and Canada,” the White House said in a statement on the new tariff.

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“President Trump’s tariffs have resulted in 18 deals opening new markets for U.S. exports and bringing reciprocity back to America’s trade relations. Yet Canada has elected to discriminate against the United States rather than address Canadian trade barriers.”

The tariff will be imposed under Section 338 of the U.S. Tariff Act of 1930, which allows a president to tariff goods from any country that “discriminates … against the commerce of the United States,” the act says.

The statute has never been used for this purpose before, a senior administration official told reporters on background.

Only energy products, critical minerals, potash, fish, and goods already facing Section 232 tariffs like steel, aluminum and autos will be exempt.

The lists of goods subject to the new tariff covers Canadian alcohol, dairy and agricultural products, as well as furniture, paper, hockey sticks and other gear, cement, clothing and textiles.

“This is not a trade war,” the official said. “These are defensive measures taken to remedy discriminatory actions by Canada.”

The new tariff comes after the U.S. declined to renew CUSMA for another 16 years at a scheduled review earlier this month. The trilateral trade pact will now be subject to annual reviews, and will expire in 2036 unless it’s renewed in the future.

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Trump administration officials have cited the U.S. alcohol boycotts, which were enacted last year after Trump began tariffing Canada and Mexico to spur actions to combat fentanyl trafficking, as a major irritant in CUSMA and bilateral trade talks.

Click to play video: 'U.S. targets Canadian alcohol bans'
U.S. targets Canadian alcohol bans

While Alberta and Saskatchewan dropped their bans last summer, the other provinces and territories have upheld them, defending the actions as appropriate given Trump’s attacks on Canadian trade and sovereignty.

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford said this month that the “fastest and only way to get U.S. alcohol back on Ontario shelves is for the U.S. to drop its illegal tariffs on Canada,” after U.S. Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney introduced legislation seeking to punish Canada for the boycotts.

Ford said Monday in a social media post on X that, if the new U.S. tariff goes ahead, “Canada should respond tariff for tariff, dollar for dollar.”

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“I’ll never stop fighting to protect Ontario,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Mark Carney also defended the bans when pressed by reporters in April, while noting they were decisions made by provinces and territories rather than Ottawa.

“You know what’s an irritant? Fifty per cent tariffs on steel, 50 per cent tariffs on aluminum, 25 per cent tariff on automobiles, all the tariffs on forest products,” he said.

“Those are more than irritants. Those are violations of our trade deal.”

Canada’s supply management system for its dairy sector has long been a target of Trump’s anger over Canadian trade, but Ottawa — at Quebec’s urging — has defended the quota system.

Carney has said the issue was not on the table for CUSMA negotiations.

“Any weakening (of supply management) is non-negotiable,” Quebec Premier Christine Frechette posted in French on X. “We will defend it without compromise.”

Frechette called the threatened tariff “unjustified and concerning,” adding now was “the worst time to add a layer of instability to Quebec’s economy.”

Carney is set to meet with premiers at an in-person meeting in Charlottetown on Thursday, where the new tariff threat is now expected to dominate the discussion. Frechette said she would raise the issue with Carney at the meeting.

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Earlier Monday, Carney said he spoke with Trump about trade on Sunday when the two were together at the FIFA World Cup final match in New Jersey.

“The president and I had a conversation more broadly strategically about trade and where that’s going,” he said.

The Trump administration official, however, told reporters that Trump did not raise the possibility of the new tariff with Carney on Sunday.

The official said trade talks are ongoing with Canadian officials but noted “we’re not in a formal negotiating stage at this point,” with no timeline in place for that process to begin.

U.S. negotiations with Mexico, meanwhile, have been progressing since earlier this year.

Click to play video: 'US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra on Trump’s latest threats over wildfire smoke'
US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra on Trump’s latest threats over wildfire smoke

The official added that the new tariff is not related to the tariffs Trump threatened this weekend on Canada over wildfire smoke that has crossed into the U.S.

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Trump has “asked for options on that,” the official said.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce called the new tariff threat “a regrettable escalation” by the U.S., but expressed confidence that discussions between the two countries may lead to a resolution before the 30-day window closes.

“We knew this would get bumpier before landing,” president and CEO Candace Laing said in a statement, adding the business group has warned the federal government about the possibility of Section 338 tariffs.

“Both sides need to use this window to make meaningful progress in advancing formal talks. There are important discussions to get to that will strengthen not threaten our shared prosperity.”

—With files from Global’s Reggie Cecchini and the Canadian Press

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