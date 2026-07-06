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5 comments

  1. Hiram Walker
    July 6, 2026 at 3:57 pm

    @Dave:
    Drink your own gut rot.
    Your beer is water.
    And your prez gave you this tariff horzezhit.
    Tariffs are just taxes on you.

  2. earl
    July 6, 2026 at 3:39 pm

    they may be able to pressure the provincial governments but they can’t pressure the canadian consumer, reject the american booze

  3. M
    July 6, 2026 at 3:34 pm

    And again, whether it’s Americans or Canadians, we are all suffering because of our own “elected officials” policies….
    Then, look at other Western countries and you start to see that this is being done on purpose.

  4. Anonymous
    July 6, 2026 at 3:29 pm

    Maintain the bans until the U.S. starts acting responsibly again, if that ever happens. To do any less is unpatriotic!

  5. Dave
    July 6, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    The bans are pathetically childish and violate the law

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Economy

Republican bill aims to punish Canadian provinces with U.S. alcohol bans

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 3:10 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney defends premiers’ decision to keep U.S. booze off shelves'
Carney defends premiers’ decision to keep U.S. booze off shelves
WATCH: Prime Minister Mark Carney is backing the provinces refusing to sell American booze amid simmering trade tensions with the U.S. David Akin explains how this is irritating the White House, how Ontario Premier Doug Ford is standing his ground, and what Carney is saying about the situation – Apr 23, 2026
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U.S. Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney proposed legislature Monday which she says would “hold Canada accountable” for “unfair” provincial limits on importing American alcohol — which were made in response to the trade war and tariffs launched against Canada last year.

The Combating Attacks on our National Alcoholic Drinks by Allies (CANADA) Act states that under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act, the legislation would direct U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his office to investigate Canadian provincial liquor board restrictions on the import and distribution of U.S. products within 30 days, if made law.

“Nearly all of Canada’s provincial liquor boards have prohibited or restricted the importation and distribution of American alcoholic beverages, harming U.S. producers and limiting their access to an important export market,” a press release reads.

“The CANADA Act builds on comments from U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, who stated that resolving the Canadian provinces’ discriminatory treatment of American alcohol producers would likely require an enforcement action.”

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The legislature comes as eight Canadian provincial governments levied restrictions on U.S. alcohol imports following U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs last year.

“Canadian provinces cannot be allowed to hold American wineries, breweries, and distilleries hostage and attempt to ransom them,” Tenney, a Republican member of the House of Representatives whose district includes parts of northern New York, said Monday in a statement on her website.

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“American wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other beverage producers deserve fair access to Canadian markets, not discriminatory treatment from one of our closest trading partners.”

Click to play video: '‘Double down’: Ford urges Ontarians to support U.S. booze ban in face of Trump bridge threat'
‘Double down’: Ford urges Ontarians to support U.S. booze ban in face of Trump bridge threat

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on April 23 that provincial bans on American alcohol are a “trade irritant.”

“These are provincial actions, with respect to alcohol on the shelves,” he said.

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On March 4, 2025, in response to the first round of tariffs levied by U.S. President Donald Trump, American alcohol was officially removed from the shelves of Ontario liquor stores.

Ontario imported roughly $965 million worth of booze from America before the ban. That meant that roughly $2 million worth of U.S. products have either expired or would expire in the next few months.

Most of those products, according to the government, were beer, ready-to-drink beverages and wine.

Click to play video: 'Some American booze returning to SAQ shelves'
Some American booze returning to SAQ shelves

New Brunswick’s premier Susan Holt said April 28 that she’s willing to put American alcohol back in stores if the United States reverses course on significant tariffs and duties.

“If [U.S. President] Donald Trump wants us to put that alcohol back on the shelves, then we look forward to him starting with removing the softwood lumber tariffs,” she said.
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“We want a free and open trade relationship with the U.S. Steel tariffs, the softwood lumber tariffs, those are hurting our economy and our businesses in New Brunswick, so we’re using the leverage that we have as Canadian consumers.”

In addition, an October 2025 report from the Distilled Spirits Council, a U.S. distillers trade group, states that American booze exports to Canada are down a staggering 85 per cent in the second quarter compared to the year before, falling below US$10 million.

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