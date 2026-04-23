Steel, aluminum tariffs are trade irritants for Canada, Carney says

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17 comments

  1. Andy Williams
    April 23, 2026 at 2:03 pm

    @ Annoying PP.

    Are you a part of the Alphabet group? Lol

  2. kem
    April 23, 2026 at 1:27 pm

    Focus on getting things done, we need plain simple housing, so everyone can afford to buy one, we need industry increased, manufacturing etc. get everyone to work, we need to reduce taxes and the amounts of money being given out to other countries. Canada First.

  3. Bill Roach
    April 23, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    Canadian exports to US $900 Billion verses US exports to Canada $330 Billion but Carney quoted from this article think’s there is a “misimpression” of the degree to which Canada is reliant on the US ?
    Did people really vote for this I d i o t.

  4. Annoying PP
    April 23, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    PP would have already drained Trumps nuts with his cuntservative sidekicks, if he hadn’t had the biggest lose and most humiliating beating in Canadian political history.

    So all you little crybaby cons can lick my Liberal shaft.

    You lost and just keep losing. Bahahaha.

    No further comments are required, you’ve been dismissed, now be gone.

  5. Tony Fuda
    April 23, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    Carney continues to blame Trump for the problems the Liberals have created.

  6. Ben
    April 23, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    Hitting back at the belligerent and obstreperous bullies in the Trump trade administration instead of caving to their ever-changing demands is a wise course of action. Thank you PM!

  7. Ezra LeRant
    April 23, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    Right-wingers hate global but they flock here like flies to xhit, bringing higher ratings for Corus that I wish I had.

  8. Best in a crisis ?
    April 23, 2026 at 12:50 pm

    Trudeau had to arrest Meng to close last deal.
    Trump still laughing at that one !

  9. Dean Richards
    April 23, 2026 at 12:48 pm

    USA is a better market than Canada. Maybe Carney should work on making Canada more attractive to investors and those that want to create a business.

  10. Anonymous
    April 23, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    Isn’t Japan building an enormous aluminum factory in the USA?

  11. Keith Merriam
    April 23, 2026 at 12:28 pm

    @King.

    Carney has been a failure so far. Elbows Up to Bootlicking to now flip flopping daily.

  12. Alberta Proud
    April 23, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    Alberta’s irritant is Carney, Liberals, and Elbows Up Canadians.

    Trump is doing to Canada what Liberals have done to Western Canadians for years.

  13. King
    April 23, 2026 at 11:58 am

    While I’m not his biggest fan, Carney is doing a better job handling the Orange Clownshow down south than Poilievre or Trudeau would.

  14. Charlie
    April 23, 2026 at 11:48 am

    Looks like we’re not at July 21st, 2025? Who would have thought that Carney could create more financial insecurity for Canadians than Trudeau did? As we swirl faster and faster at the bottom of the economic drain!

  15. Anonymous
    April 23, 2026 at 11:19 am

    “Under Mark Carney, Canada’s posture toward the United States has shifted with surprising speed—less theatrical than Trump’s, but no less consequential. In April 2025, we were promised a renewed economic and security partnership. By the summer, we were told the existing deal was already the best possible outcome. Fast forward to April 2026, and suddenly our reliance on the U.S. is framed as a strategic weakness. All of this, notably, after months without meaningful engagement or negotiation.” Sylvain Charlebois is director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, co-host of The Food Professor Podcast and visiting scholar at McGill University.

  16. Willow
    April 23, 2026 at 11:18 am

    Carney has the knack of stating the obvious of course the tariffs are a problem. A problem he promised to work on with all the other tariffs from the US and he has done nothing about them. He also promised to make Canada self reliant and not be dependent on other countries that isn’t happening instead he is going to try and find trade with other countries which will put prices higher because products will have to be shipped further. This man is all talk and no action I wonder how Brookfield will fare in these talks with foreign investors

  17. Tony Fuda
    April 23, 2026 at 10:59 am

    All Carney does is talk. No action.

    He promised to have trade deal in place by the end of July 2025. It is almost May 2026.

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Canada

Steel, aluminum tariffs are trade irritants for Canada, Carney says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 10:56 am
3 min read
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WATCH LIVE: Question period in the House of Commons
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Canada has its own trade irritants with the United States, including American tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday as the deadline for a review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Free Trade Agreement (CUSMA) nears.

Carney’s comments come days after reporting suggested the United States was seeking concessions ahead of a renegotiation of the CUSMA free trade agreement.

“What are our trade irritants? There’s a 50 per cent tariff on aluminum, 50 per cent tariff on steel,” Carney said, adding that American tariffs on Canada’s auto manufacturing industry and forest products sector were also among the “irritants.”

“Those are more than irritants. Those are violations of our trade deal,” Carney added.

He acknowledged, though, that both sides had “trade irritants” that needed to be ironed out.

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“There’s two parties in a negotiation. We’re not sitting here taking notes and taking instruction from the United States,” Carney told reporters in Ottawa Thursday.

When asked what specific trade issues the U.S. has raised issues with, Carney pointed to “provincial actions.”

“These are provincial actions, with respect to alcohol on the shelves,” he added.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his ban on American booze.

“I want to be clear: American alcohol will only go back on shelves when the U.S. removes its tariffs,” he said.

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Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on Canada, several Canadian provinces decided to pull millions of dollars of U.S. made alcohol off their shelves in February.

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Currently, all but two provinces – Alberta and Saskatchewan – have bans on the sale of U.S. booze.

The U.S. alcohol industry has raised concerns over falling exports, with data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States showing that U.S. booze exports to Canada fell 70 per cent in December, compared to the same period the year before.

Click to play video: 'Ford says he offered Crown Royal company an ‘olive branch’ on LCBO boycott'
Ford says he offered Crown Royal company an ‘olive branch’ on LCBO boycott

The U.S. government is taking note of Canada’s booze bans. In a report on foreign trade barriers released last month, the U.S. Trade Representative said the provincial bans were raising “serious concerns” in the Trump administration.

The administration will continue to “press Canada” to remove these bans as CUSMA talks shape up, the USTR report said.

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When asked if he would ask Ford to “cool it,” Carney said, “He’s the client (for American alcohol). He’s also the duly elected premier of Ontario. He’s got a majority.”

Some in the U.S. have a “misimpression” of the degree to which Canada was reliant on the U.S., Carney said.

“Yes, it is our biggest trading partner by far. We are also their second biggest trading partner. There is a symbiosis between the two,” he said.

“Canadians get that. I’m not sure everyone south of the border understands that to the extent it is true,” he added.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Carney had said Canada would not make any more trade concessions to get to the table with the U.S. on trade talks.

While heading into a Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Carney was asked by reporters: “would Canada make any more concessions to get to the table with the U.S.?”

Carney said, “No.”

This came as CBC News reported that the Trump administration is demanding what amounts to an “entry fee” – or a series of concessions – from Canada to engage in trade talks toward a revised Canada-United States-Mexico-Agreement (CUSMA).

On Thursday, Carney said he didn’t know where talk of an “entry fees” was coming from.

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“(It is) certainly not coming from me, It’s not language I’ve ever used and it’s not language I’ve ever heard from the President of the United States,” he added.

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