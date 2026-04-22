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2 comments

  1. Yankee Doodle
    April 22, 2026 at 10:27 am

    Flip flop Elbows Up Canrey has already made huge concessions to the USA and got nothing in return. Total amateur hour.

  2. Duke
    April 22, 2026 at 10:27 am

    Better for Canada to stop trade talk and let the CUSMA run it’s course until the next Administrations. Until then, keep making trade deals with the rest of the world, and any new deal with the US will just be extra gravy. We be in better position to get a deal that suits us.

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Carney says ‘no’ to making more concessions to get to U.S. trade talks

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 10:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney unveils advisory council for Canada-U.S. trade ahead of CUSMA review'
Carney unveils advisory council for Canada-U.S. trade ahead of CUSMA review
WATCH ABOVE: Carney unveils advisory council for Canada-U.S. trade ahead of CUSMA review
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Canada would not make any more trade concessions to get to the table with the U.S. on trade talks, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday.

Carney was asked by reporters while heading into the Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa: “would Canada make any more concessions to get to the table with the U.S.?”

Carney said, “No.”

This came as CBC News reported that the Trump administration is demanding what amounts to an “entry fee” – or a series of concessions – from Canada to engage in trade talks toward a revised CUSMA.

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“We understand what some of the – what the Americans would call trade irritants or trade issues – are. We have some on our side as well. We’re well prepared around those issues,” Carney said when asked if the U.S. had asked for any concessions before the talks even began.

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Both sides “will sit down and work through those issues,” Carney said.

“We’ve made some counter proposals, which they’re aware (of). And the time will come to really roll up our sleeves,” he added.

The Canada-United States-Mexico-Agreement (CUSMA), which governs the terms of free trade between those three countries, is up for a review before July 1 this year.

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