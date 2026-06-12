Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. John Yaremkowych
    June 12, 2026 at 9:06 pm

    Great job to the driver to control a blowout without serous injuries is great driving . Great job to all emergancy people.
    Thank you all

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

4 students taken to hospital after school bus crashes into ditch in Edmonton

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 12, 2026 7:26 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Catholic School District confirms four students have been taken to hospital after a school bus crashed into the ditch on Yellowhead Trail. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Catholic School District confirms four students have been taken to hospital after a school bus crashed into the ditch on Yellowhead Trail. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Catholic School Division said four elementary school students were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after the bus they were riding on crashed into the ditch on Yellowhead Trail, northeast of downtown Edmonton.

In a written statement provided to Global News, school district officials said there were 49 students and seven adults on the bus when the crash happened. However, the statement said “all students and staff are safe.”

The Edmonton Catholic School District said there were 49 students and seven adults on board the bus when the crash happened. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Catholic School District said there were 49 students and seven adults on board the bus when the crash happened. Global News

The statement said the bus, which was carrying students from St. Matthew Catholic Elementary School, was returning from a school field trip when it experienced a tire blowout before hitting the ditch.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the company that operates the bus, Cunningham Transport, told Global News that despite being “shaken up,” everyone has been “checked over by EMS” and appears to be “doing okay.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A large contingent of emergency crews were called out to the crash, including police, paramedics and fire crews.

A number of what appeared to be parents or guardians could also be seen arriving at the crash scene to collect and console their children. View image in full screen
A number of what appeared to be parents or guardians could also be seen arriving at the crash scene to collect and console their children. Global News

The school division said a replacement bus was brought in to transport the students back to the school.

What appeared to be several worried parents or guardians could also be seen arriving at the scene of the crash to collect and console their children.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices